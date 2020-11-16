Jack Grealish set for third England start in a row - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jack Grealish is set for his third England start in a row as Gareth Southgate makes a U-turn on the Aston VIlla midfielder.

Liverpool are hopeful Andy Robertson and Jordan Henderson will be fit for the Leicester clash this weekend.

Anthony Martial is reportedly training away from the rest of the France squad after suffering a back complaint in the win over Portugal.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate is under mounting pressure from Piers Morgan to disclose details of his positive coronavirus test following an encounter between them days earlier.

Bristol City's preparations to face Derby County for Wayne Rooney's first game as part of a management team have been thrown into crisis after the Championship club were forced to shut their training ground because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Augusta National has dampened hopes that the 2021 Masters will be played in front of full galleries, warning that even if there is a successful vaccine widely available by April, the crowd numbers are still likely to be extremely limited.

THE GUARDIAN

Gareth Southgate wants a rethink on the Premier League's limit of three substitutions per side per match as he fears players could suffer serious injury in the hectic fixture schedule caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

THE SUN

Chelsea and Napoli are reportedly in talks over a loan deal for Emerson Palmieri.

Premier League flop Fabio Borini is reportedly set for a career lifeline with Turkish side Goztepe.

Barcelona wonderkid Alejandro Balde, 17, has been promoted to the first-team by Ronald Koeman and is ready to push Jordi Alba for a starting spot.

DAILY MAIL

Mikel Arteta has admitted Arsenal are still 'a long way' from where the club should be after an indifferent start to the season.

Luis Suarez and goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz have tested positive for coronavirus, the Uruguayan Football Association said on Monday.

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the race to sign Hungarian starlet Dominik Szoboszlai.

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Sergio Ramos a three-year deal worth a staggering £18m per season - after tax - to lure the veteran defender from Real Madrid, according to reports.

Manchester United have plenty of work on their hands to land Braga star David Carmo with at least 10 clubs interested in his services, according to reports.