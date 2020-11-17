Fans could be allowed back into stadiums by Christmas - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Downing Street is considering a surprise plot from ministers to allow supporters back at Premier League and other elite sports grounds by Christmas.

New research into the impact of heading on brain function has found that just 20 'normal' headers with a modern synthetic ball were enough to make most players fail a pitchside concussion test.

DAILY MAIL

England boss Gareth Southgate insists he won't budge in club vs country row over injuries

Gareth Bale says he has regained his passion for football again after returning to a club where he is 'loved' in Tottenham.

Georginio Wijnaldum is considering his Liverpool future despite being offered a new bumper deal by the Reds.

Arsenal's Willian will have to record a negative coronavirus test to be able to return to training at the club this week, according to a report.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could leave Stamford Bridge to reunite with Maurizio Sarri again, according to his agent.

David Coote is back on VAR duties for Liverpool this weekend, just a month after failing to send off Jordan Pickford for his shocking lunge on Virgil van Dijk in last month's Merseyside derby.

Barcelona's wage cap has been reduced from £601m to £342m in the wake of the financial pressures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

THE SUN

Mario Balotelli has been in talks with Barnsley about making a sensational move to the South Yorkshire side.

Ex-Arsenal youth Nico Yennaris changes name to Li Ke as he becomes first naturalised player to earn China cap.

DAILY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to give the green light for Man Utd to sell out-of-favour trio Phil Jones, Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo in January.

Mohamed Salah looks certain to miss Sunday's table-topping clash with Leicester, even if he gets a Covid all-clear.

Kieran Trippier insists he will "always give his all" for England despite the potential FA ban hanging over him.

Schalke centre-back Malick Thiaw says he is flattered to be linked to Liverpool.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Dominik Szoboszlai after his agent admitted the Red Bull Salzburg star was edging "closer" to the exit.

Former Tottenham player Ossie Ardiles has further stoked suggestions that Mauricio Pochettino is waiting for the Manchester United job by saying his compatriot "knows exactly what he wants to do".