Papers: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants link up with Kylian Mbappe

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp wants to work with PSG star Kylian Mbappe having previously made an attempt to sign him, according to reports in Spain.

Manchester United reportedly failed with four separate bids for Jadon Sancho during their ill-fated transfer pursuit in the summer.

Lionel Messi has launched yet another rant over his situation at Barcelona and said: "I'm tired of always being the problem for everything at the club."

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite wants to fight for his place at the Nou Camp - despite Premier League interest in a January transfer.

Real Madrid have reportedly decided to sell attacking midfielder Isco in January in a move which could interest a number of Premier League sides.

Brighton are one of the clubs circling for Burnley midfielder Jack Cork.

THE SUN

Mohamed Salah will miss Liverpool's next three games after testing positive for coronavirus for a second time.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is struggling with a recurring back injury and asked to go off in Sweden's 4-2 loss in France on Tuesday night.

Image: Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen to work with Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United target Dayot Upamecano could decide his future as early as January.

Xavi can become Barcelona's Alex Ferguson with a glorious long reign, according to Nou Camp presidential frontrunner Victor Font.

DAILY MAIL

EFL and Premier League clubs are urging ministers to allow them to use 30 per cent of their stadium capacities once fans are allowed to attend matches, which may be as soon as next month.

Sean Dyche stands to make millions of pounds if Dwight McNeil or any of Burnley's other academy products are sold while he is at the club.

The PFA are looking to beef up their dementia taskforce with England captain Steph Houghton and ex-Scotland defender David Weir among those approached.

UEFA are considering moving Liverpool's final Champions League group game in Denmark due to more complications around coronavirus restrictions.

Image: Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to miss Liverpool's next three matches

England hope that Valencia's Yunus Musah will reverse his decision to play for the United States after making his senior debut this week.

Clubs in the EFL have generated more than £11m from streaming live league and cup matches this season, but the service is attracting 1,000 'complaints' every weekend.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are set to be without Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva for this weekend's trip to Newcastle.

Tottenham hero Jurgen Klinsmann has backed his former side to win their first Premier League title this season.

Manchester United have been named by Spanish media as one of three clubs interested in signing Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal have "opened talks" with RB Salzburg over a deal for Dominik Szoboszlai, it's been claimed.

Image: Christian Pulisic is set to miss Chelsea's match against Newcastle, according to the Daily Express

Arsenal could be handed the chance to sign former Tottenham hero Christian Eriksen.

THE TIMES

The government will announce a £300m rescue package for sport tomorrow with rugby union set to be the main beneficiary.

DAILY RECORD

In-demand Odsonne Edouard could miss Celtic's Euro qualifiers next summer after being lined up to lead France to Olympic glory.

Former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal has completed a move to Bnei Sakhnin after giving up on his dream of a Parkhead return.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has urged free agent Jack Wilshere to join Steven Gerrard's Rangers revolution and put the sparkle back in his career.

Leeds continue to eye Steven Gerrard as a potential replacement for Marcelo Bielsa should the Argentine move on as manager, it has been claimed.