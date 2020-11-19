Papers: Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk begins light recovery training

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Virgil van Dijk has begun light recovery training, news which provides a key boost to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Image: Virgil van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury earlier this season during the Merseyside derby

THE TIMES

David Luiz was involved in a physical altercation with his Arsenal team-mate Dani Ceballos in training during the international break.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost ahead of their clash with Leicester this weekend - after Andy Robertson and Fabinho stepped up their preparations in training.

Olivier Giroud's agent has called the decision to play Tammy Abraham ahead of the Frenchman "unfair" and warned they will seek pastures new if things don't change at Chelsea.

Romelu Lukaku was "unfairly blamed" during his time at Manchester United, claims Roberto Martinez.

Barcelona are reportedly planning to offload up to six players in the upcoming January transfer window.

Football agents are expecting an incredibly quiet January transfer window.

THE SUN

Nigerian billionaire Orji Kalu has declared his intention to buy a huge 35 per cent stake in Arsenal.

Arsenal 'have agreed' the January signing of Omar Rekik from Hertha Berlin, reports claim.

Chelsea misfit Olivier Giroud is reportedly eyeing a January exit.

Image: Chelsea striker Oliver Giroud is reportedly considering his future ahead of the January transfer window

West Ham outcast Felipe Anderson could make an early return to the club - but only if Porto land Brazilian cult hero Hulk first, reports say.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Rashford is expected to be fit to face West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal star Willian insists he did not receive an official offer from Barcelona before signing for the Gunners.

Manchester United have been put on red alert by transfer target Jadon Sancho, as reports claim he has told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to return to the Premier League in 2021.

Barcelona are reportedly worried that Ousmane Dembele will see out his contract and leave the club for nothing.

Inter Milan have pinpointed Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante as a transfer target, with a move for Granit Xhaka now looking unlikely.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal missed out on signing Liverpool ace Diogo Jota before his move to Atletico Madrid in 2016, according to reports.

Monaco youngster Anthony Musaba has revealed that the idea of playing for Manchester United in the Premier League is his "ultimate dream".

SCOTTISH SUN

Benfica have suffered a blow ahead of their Europa League clash with Rangers next week after Darwin Nunez and Julian Weigl tested positive for Coronavirus.

DAILY RECORD

Former Rangers hero Giovanni van Bronckhorst reckons the Premiership title race will go right to the wire.