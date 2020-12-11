Manchester rivals United and City to compete for Erling Haaland - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester's two giants are expected to express interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland over the coming months.

There seems to be no way back for Dele Alli at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho - but a January loan move to Paris Saint-Germain may just be the perfect way out.

Fourteen years after fracturing his skull, Chelsea legend Petr Cech has joined Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth to release a Christmas single to fight dementia.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Winks is ready to speak to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy about concerns over his future and his place in England manager Gareth Southgate's squad for next summer's European Championships.

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union admits it must "allay fears" about the safety of the game as the governing body prepares to receive a lawsuit from former players for negligence in failing to protect them from the risks of concussions.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has attempted to quell fears from athletes over the Covid-19 vaccine by insisting "there is no reason to believe" it will cause drug test failures.

THE TIMES

Manchester City are poised to enter the race for Erling Haaland, the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker.

Rugby players who have had dementia diagnosed and are planning legal action against their governing bodies are in a "prime position to sue", according to the doctor leading research into the link between sport and neurodegenerative diseases.

THE SUN

PFA boss Gordon Taylor has demanded Premier League chiefs over-rule the clubs - and bring in five substitutes now.

Chelsea's secret weapon is coach Anthony Barry, who has tightened up the defence and got them scoring goals from set pieces.