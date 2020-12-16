Papers: Man Utd targeting improvements in four positions

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Manchester United aim to complete their long-drawn squad overhaul across the next two transfer windows by having two quality players available for each position at the start of next season. United are still in the market for a ready-made winger, a centre-back, a right-back and a defensive midfielder but the expectation is there will be no incomings in the January window.

Reports claim Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is furious with Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola.

Liverpool have been warned they will have to spend big money to replace Gini Wijnaldum if the Dutch midfielder leaves Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has tempered expectations over an early return from injury for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane has opened up on how he wishes he had never joined Liverpool.

Carlo Ancelotti says he will continue to overlook Niels Nkounkou for the time being because he "prefers more experienced players".

Former Everton star Louis Saha has hailed Richarlison as the club's best player "by far" and says he would not be surprised to see the Brazilian ace move on from Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti says Thierry Small has the "physicality" to play with Everton's first-team as he praised the teenager's debut at training.

David Moyes is keen to bolster his West Ham squad in January but has warned supporters not to expect the club to splash the cash.

The Professional Footballers' Association is to hold talks with the Premier League and English Football League in an attempt to end the practice of players being frozen out of first-team squads and ordered to train on their own or with under-age groups.

Aston Villa have been hit with a £25,000 fine by the Football Association after having six players booked and one sent off at Wolves.

Rugby league has been warned it is facing a dementia and concussion crisis on a similar scale to rugby union.

Hakan Calhanoglu is set to end speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United by signing a new deal with AC Milan.

Thiago Mendes and his family have been sent death threats after the Lyon midfielder was sent off for a horror challenge on Neymar in his side's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Newcastle United are set to enforce their own Covid-19 guidelines and test their players and staff twice a week, with Steve Bruce revealing that two members of his first-team squad are still ill with the virus.

Hearts players will wear No 26 on the front of their shorts in this Sunday's Scottish Cup final against Celtic as a tribute to their former captain, Marius Zaliukas.

Bayern Munich are ready to hand Jamal Musiala a new deal worth in excess of £100,000-per-week amid mounting Premier League interest in the record-breaking teenager.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has denied suggestions about problems between players behind the scenes at the club.

Mesut Ozil wants to stay at Arsenal and see out the rest of his contract despite being cast aside by Mikel Arteta, insists his agent.

Manchester City is "the best place" for Lionel Messi if he leaves Barcelona, according to former Argentina team-mate Pablo Zabaleta.

Sam Allardyce is the frontrunner to replace West Brom boss Slaven Bilic.

Leeds are reportedly eyeing a January swoop for Manchester United misfit Dan James.

Lionel Messi's dad has rubbished recent speculation linking the Barcelona superstar with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ed Woodward has promised to bankroll Manchester United amid the transfer uncertainty at the club going into the January window.

Arsenal are positioning themselves to land Porto ace Fabio Vieira for £27m.

The agent of Lucas Torreira says the midfielder has no intentions of returning to Arsenal in January despite recent reports.

Harry Winks has been told he will not be allowed to leave Tottenham in January.

Steve Bruce has urged Newcastle to offer Dwight Gayle a new contract.

Demba Ba and Sebastian Coltescu, the fourth official accused of making racist comments, have had a constructive phone call.

Danny Murphy reckons Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could pull off a sensational loan swoop for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

Dave Cormack has insisted Aberdeen will push as hard as they can to try to split Rangers and Celtic and chase the dream of bringing money-spinning Champions League football to Pittodrie.