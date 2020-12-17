Papers: Wolves interested in Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
DAILY EXPRESS
Wolves are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool outcast Divock Origi, with Jurgen Klopp ready to sanction a move for the Belgian.
Liverpool have been tipped to sign Jack Grealish if the England star leaves Aston Villa in the upcoming transfer windows.
Manchester United could make a move for West Ham star Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.
Manchester United are reportedly plotting a late bid to sign David Alaba from Bayern Munich, but will face competition from four European giants in January.
DAILY MAIL
Premier League stars are unhappy with the four-person selection panel appointed to pick a successor to PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor, amid concerns it lacks footballing expertise.
Everton will reportedly have to pay £13.5m if they want to sign Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik next month.
THE SUN
Manchester United have reportedly revived their interest in Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez.
Kylian Mbappe reportedly remains keen on a Real Madrid switch, despite opening contract talks with Paris Saint-Germain.
Joao Felix could leave Atletico Madrid this summer - with both Juventus and Inter Milan interested.
DAILY MIRROR
Arsenal could be handed the chance to bring Marc Overmars to the Emirates, with their former player on the way out from Ajax where he is director of football.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic outcast Andrew Gutman has been selected by Atlanta United in the MLS' re-entry draft.
Reports in Italy claim that Roma are keen to take Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong to Serie A.