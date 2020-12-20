Papers: Schalke expect Liverpool to bid for centre-back Ozan Kabak

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Schalke believe Liverpool will make a bid for Turkey centre-back Ozan Kabak in January and will ask for Divock Origi in part-exchange should an offer arrive.

John Stones is set to land a contract extension at Manchester City after winning around Pep Guardiola this season.

Chelsea right-back Reece James is facing a spell on the sidelines with Chelsea hoping he will not need surgery on a knee injury.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa will have a decision to make over loaning out Sam Greenwood in January.

DAILY MAIL

Alastair Campbell sent Arsenal's security into a spin following the Gunners' home defeat at the hands of his beloved Burnley on December 13.

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has stated Paulo Dybala's importance to the side in the wake of reports linking the forward to Manchester United.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta is facing a deepening Arsenal crisis because of a toxic dressing room.

Jose Mourinho told Serge Aurier before his second game in charge of Tottenham that he was afraid of the full-back giving away a "s*** penalty with VAR".

The Manchester United team discussed the need to score more often at Old Trafford before they stuck six past Leeds.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for Brighton's Yves Bissouma.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to consider offers for Oleksandr Zinchenko in the January transfer window with Wolves interested.