Manchester United plan to activate Jesse Lingard's contract extension - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United will extend Jesse Lingard's contract to ensure the midfielder cannot leave for free in 2021.

Southampton could be missing up to four key players for their Boxing Day trip to Fulham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Parliamentary pressure was intensifying on Wednesday night on football authorities to tackle the national game's dementia crisis with stronger safety protocols and comprehensive care for suffering former players.

THE SUN

Arsenal flop Shkodran Mustafi could be set for a shock January move to Barcelona.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool have signed the Birmingham City youngster Calum Scanlon to further bolster the Reds' academy.

Arsenal's £27million exile William Saliba wants to go out on loan - but the Gunners don't want him to join a club doing better in the Premier League.

Nicolas Pepe has been accused of "cheating" Mikel Arteta by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan after his latest performance for Arsenal.

Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has deleted his Twitter account following his error in his side's 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City.