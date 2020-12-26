Mauricio Pochettino wants Dele Alli at Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Boxing Day's newspapers...

THE SUN

Mauricio Pochettino is set to offer Dele Alli a route out of his Spurs hell at Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United trained on Christmas Day this year - but the annual festive lunch was axed.

Juventus and AC Milan have reportedly joined the chase for Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

DAILY MAIL

RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer has emerged as a £45m January transfer target for Tottenham.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised the recruitment of a centre-half next year but Manchester United are unlikely to join the race for Bayern Munich's David Alaba.

Everton will still be without James Rodriguez against Sheffield United and Manchester City, as the depth of Carlo Ancelotti's squad faces another examination.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has returned to light training after recovering from Covid-19 but Allan Saint-Maximin could miss three weeks more action from the long-term effects of the virus.

THE GUARDIAN

Mikel Arteta has admitted to feeling the psychological strain of Arsenal's dire predicament and accepts the next three matches will determine whether the club are dragged into a relegation battle.

Jürgen Klopp has told Mohamed Salah the only reason to leave Liverpool is the weather but conceded the club cannot force a player to stay against his will.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United or Arsenal could provide Thomas Tuchel with the Premier League job he craves after the German was sacked by Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers will be without Ryan Jack once again as Hibs visit Ibrox on Boxing Day but George Edmundson and Jordan Jones return after completing their seven-game ban for flouting virus regulations.