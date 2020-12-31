Georginio Wijnaldum: Wolves set sights on Liverpool midfielder - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Wolves are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for the signature of Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum in the January transfer window.

Tottenham are now said to have competition for RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer in the form of north London rivals Arsenal.

Rangers and Fulham are expected to enter the race for Celtic transfer target Alfie Doughty, who has been compared to Gareth Bale.

Image: Wolves could rival Barcelona for Gini Wijnaldum's signature

Arsenal have been given the green light to sign Hertha Berlin prospect Omar Rekik after the Bundesliga club agreed to let the Gunners conduct a medical.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Joel Matip will miss the next three weeks after limping off in the draw against West Brom on Sunday.

Lionel Messi has bought an apartment in Miami as he plans to quit Barcelona for a transfer to David Beckham's Inter Miami.

Juventus are reportedly in talks to sign US wonderkid Bryan Reynolds from MLS outfit FC Dallas.

Watford are close to finalising a deal for Danish winger Philip Zinckernagel whose contract with Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt expires on January 1.

Tottenham were furious after Wednesday's game against Fulham was called off less than four hours before kick-off due to a Covid outbreak among the visitors.

Jimmy Greaves will finally receive an MBE for his services to football, but his wife Irene believes it is too little, too late.

Image: Could Lionel Messi be about to join Inter Miami?

Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac is discussing a loan move back to Schalke in Germany.

Swansea are set to launch an investigation after their goalless draw with Reading was marred by booing and jeering outside the Liberty Stadium as both teams took the knee before kick-off.

The Government has no plans to answer calls to help EFL clubs pay for more coronavirus testing even as the crisis engulfing English football deepens.

DAILY MIRROR

EFL clubs will undergo a full round of coronavirus tests next week to help save the FA Cup.

Arsenal have reportedly identified Isco as their top target ahead of the January transfer window - despite him seemingly having a soft spot for rivals Chelsea.

THE SUN

Manchester United have renewed their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons - but may have to wait until the summer.

Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey has put Manchester United and Arsenal on red alert by joining Will Salthouse's Unique Sports Management Agency.

Image: Manchester United have renewed their interest in Norwich defender Max Aarons

Tottenham are demanding answers from Premier League chiefs after their game with Fulham was called off little more than three hours before kick-off.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Carlo Ancelotti will resist giving Dominic Calvert-Lewin a rest and has backed the Everton striker to end his recent goal drought.

Premier League clubs will need to play at least 25 games to avoid the season being declared null and void in the event of it being abandoned.

Karl Darlow is hoping his form for Newcastle this season will put him in contention for a first England call-up ahead of next year's European Championships.

DAILY RECORD

Ambitious Marijan Cabraja is targeting a move to one of the top five European leagues after the Rangers-linked defender snubbed a move to the MLS.

DAILY STAR

Arsenal are happy to cut short Lucas Torreira's loan at Atletico Madrid when the transfer window opens in January and want to sell him on as soon as possible - with a move to Serie A beckoning.

SCOTTISH SUN

Aberdeen want answers from the SPFL after Wednesday's game at Livingston fell victim to a frozen pitch less than two hours before kick-off.