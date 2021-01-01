Papers: Manchester United still interested in signing Jack Grealish

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are still interested in signing Jack Grealish, despite the collapse of his move from Aston Villa in September.

Manchester City are planning a shock £90m bid for Tottenham talisman Harry Kane next summer, according to reports.

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira is to talk to Everton over a prospective move.

Brighton have shown an interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, should Mat Ryan depart.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has been cleared to return to take Southampton training on New Year's Day and will be back on the touchline against Liverpool on Monday.

Eric Garcia has reached an agreement with Barcelona to re-join the club, reports claim, with his Manchester City contract expiring next summer.

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Everton want to make Robin Olsen's loan permanent - potentially in January - in a deal which would leave Jordan Pickford's position as No 1 increasingly uncertain.

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos has interest from Napoli and Fenerbahce as he prepares to leave in January.

A spike in coronavirus cases in Tokyo has raised fresh fears about the Olympics in the summer.

THE SUN

Tottenham are preparing for a fight to stop Hugo Lloris from linking up with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

Roma and Benfica lead a host of clubs across Europe keen to talk to Demarai Gray next month about a free transfer move.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are reportedly unlikely to do any serious business during the January transfer window, despite Jurgen Klopp currently dealing with numerous first-team injuries.

DAILY MIRROR

Mikel Arteta was challenged by an angry Arsenal player in front of the rest of the squad.

Mino Raiola has given a frank response to claims from Emili Rousaud's camp that a deal had been agreed to take Erling Haaland to Barcelona, calling it 'fake news'.

DAILY STAR

Lionel Messi is planning to stay at Barcelona until 2023 before joining David Beckham's Inter Miami side, according to reports in Spain.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The English Football League has reintroduced "stringent measures" at all of its 72 clubs in a desperate attempt to clamp down on the "more easily transmitted strain of the Covid-19 virus" and head off the threat of a mass suspension of matches.

Nobby Stiles's family have called on the Government to make dementia care freely available in the same way as it is for other illnesses, as part of the legacy of the 1966 World Cup heroes.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has travelled to Dubai to continue his recovery from knee surgery.

This season's Women's FA Cup is facing major disruption after 17 of Sunday's 18 scheduled second-round ties were forced to be postponed.

Derby County have failed to pay their players on time for December, but sources insist the takeover by Derventio Holdings is set to be completed imminently.

SCOTTISH SUN

Keith Lasley will be given four games to land the Motherwell job.

Celtic are interested in a move for Sparta Prague star and former Europa League foe David Moberg Karlsson, according to a report.