Manchester City prepare £90m move for Tottenham's Harry Kane - Papers

THE SUN

Manchester City are preparing an optimistic £90m move to land Tottenham superstar Harry Kane, according to reports.

Arsenal stars are already 'discussing' the potential arrival of Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt in the dressing room, reports claim.

Tottenham are preparing for a fight to stop Hugo Lloris from linking up with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea have joined the race to sign talented Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan, according to reports.

Chelsea are reportedly plotting a move for highly-rated Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - despite signing Edouard Mendy last summer.

Fulham and Crystal Palace are investigating after a video emerged of their stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and Luka Milivojevic appearing to break Covid rules.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham are adamant that Dele Alli and Hugo Lloris will not be allowed to leave in January.

Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract for centre-back Rob Holding.

Everton are considering a new contract for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has revealed that he is self-isolating following the club's coronavirus outbreak earlier this week.

Juventus 'are considering a January move for former Southampton forward Graziano Pelle' as they look to bolster their attacking options.

RB Leipzig have slapped a £27m price tag on Christopher Nkunku as Real Madrid weigh up a move for the French midfielder with Luka Modric's future uncertain at the club.

Fears are growing that the Lions tour of South Africa will be unable to go ahead as planned this summer, due to the continuing disruption caused by the COVID pandemic.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football Association has warned clubs that they must fulfil FA Cup third-round ties next week even if they have only 14 players Covid-free and available, as fears grow that the competition could be ruined by a raft of postponements.

THE TIMES

West Ham United will close their training ground over the weekend to carry out a deep clean and guard against an outbreak of Covid-19.

David Bernstein, the former chairman of the FA, has expressed concern that playing Premier League and EFL matches in the midst of the worsening pandemic is sending out the wrong message to the public.

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks for Lille's Sven Botman with the view to signing the defender in the January transfer window.

Arsenal are unlikely to land the high-profile signing of Houssem Aouar from Lyon this month because the £45m-rated midfielder is too expensive.

Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly keen on staying at Liverpool with Chelsea and Manchester City both interested in the Dutch midfielder.

Chelsea want to show their support for manager Frank Lampard by making a concerted effort to sign West Ham's Declan Rice in the January transfer window.

DAILY MIRROR

PSG and Manchester City are both weighing up mega-bucks offers to tempt Lionel Messi into a summer move.

Arsene Wenger would return to Arsenal if needed, the legendary manager has confirmed.

Former Manchester City youngster Omar Elabdellaoui fears he could be partially sighted after a firework exploded in his hands.

DAILY STAR

Leeds have been tipped to sign Diego Costa on a free transfer after the striker reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid that saw his contract terminated.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are jetting out to Dubai for a week's warm-weather training regardless of their fate in the Old Firm derby.