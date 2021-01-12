Arsenal want to sign Bernd Leno back-up goalkeeper - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal are looking to snap up a goalkeeper to play second fiddle to Bernd Leno with Alex Runarsson failing to convince.

Fulham have been irritated by the Premier League's plan to re-arrange their postponed fixture against Tottenham for Wednesday after Jose Mourinho's side's clash against Aston Villa was called off.

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani is to undergo a medical at Lyon on Tuesday ahead of completing his transfer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko's agent has said securing a permanent move to Napoli at the end of the season is a 'priority' for the Chelsea midfielder.

Arsenal have secured the long-term future of Rob Holding, tying him down on a deal that could run until 2025.

Chelsea and Arsenal are among the Premier League sides tracking Turkey U21 international striker Ali Akman.

Brighton are closing on the £4.5m signing of Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

AC Milan have enquired about the loan availability of Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori, according to reports.

Burnley have asked about Everton full-back Jonjoe Kenny.

The Six Nations is set for a much-needed cash boost with the sale of 14.5 per cent of their commercial rights for £365m to CVC Capital partners to be completed later this month.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Football clubs have been warned they would come under "extreme governmental pressure" if they continued to flout coronavirus rules as the game's authorities scrambled to avoid it being halted.

Crystal Palace are furious with Queens Park Rangers for letting Eberechi Eze watch their FA Cup tie with Fulham - as it emerged they admitted him to another two games this season in breach of coronavirus rules.

Talks have begun over postponing Leeds United's Premier League game against Southampton to avoid Shrewsbury Town being thrown out of the FA Cup.

THE TIMES

Referees will be instructed this week to remind Premier League captains to observe social-distancing guidelines during matches as part of a further crackdown on Covid-19.

THE SUN

Neymar returned to Paris Saint-Germain training to hand new manager Mauricio Pochettino a huge boost.

Sam Allardyce wants French midfield star Clement Grenier to join West Brom's survival fight.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association is to write to clubs for the second time in a week to remind them of the importance of following coronavirus protocols, after several instances marred the third round of the FA Cup.

DAILY STAR

Top-flight stars who continue to break social distancing rules with goal celebrations could face tough sanctions from Premier League bosses.

Fenerbahce president Ali Koc has revealed the Turkish club are "closer than before" to landing Mesut Ozil's signature ahead of the midfielder's Arsenal exit.

DAILY RECORD

Raging lower league clubs have spoken out after their campaigns were put on hold after Celtic's ill-fated trip to Dubai.

Former First Minister Henry McLeish insists Celtic have been let 'off the hook' as he launched a savage attack on the SFA and SPFL.

Andre Wright is training with Kilmarnock in a bid to seal a deal.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing teenage midfielder Yusuf Demir from Rapid Vienna.