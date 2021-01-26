Jesse Lingard: Man Utd playmaker wanted by four Premier League clubs - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made up his mind over Jesse Lingard, with four Premier League clubs interested in the playmaker.

Jose Mourinho opted to sign Victor Lindelof over Virgil van Dijk while at Manchester United.

Records show that Barcelona owe 19 clubs money for transfers, with £29m still to be paid to Liverpool for Philippe Coutinho.

David Moyes claims West Ham need up to four transfer windows to realistically challenge the Premier League big boys.

THE TIMES

The crisis in the National League has prompted the government to tell struggling clubs that they can bypass league chiefs and apply directly for grants.

THE SUN

Frank Lampard was summoned to a breakfast time sacking - after Roman Abramovich decided the former Chelsea midfielder's reign could not be rescued.

Thomas Tuchel will become Chelsea's new boss under orders to make them title contenders this season.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool are closing in on signing Derby County wonderkid Kaide Gordon who has been compared to Mohamed Salah and Mason Greenwood.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp continues to covet David Alaba and has urged Anfield chiefs to keep pace in the race for the Bayern Munich star.

Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with Dayot Upamecano over a potential move for the sought-after RB Leipzig defender.

Allan Saint-Maximin has backed under-fire Steve Bruce - but ordered a change in "mentality" to attack.

Thiago Silva may wish he had not spoken out on Thomas Tuchel's sacking by Paris Saint-Germain when the German is appointed Chelsea manager.

Mikel Arteta has told his players they can still force their way into a European spot this season.

Shkodran Mustafi is reportedly in discussions with Arsenal over the possibility of terminating his contract with the club early.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain are about to offer Germany playmaker Julian Draxler to Arsenal in a surprise exchange bid for midfield misfit Matteo Guendouzi, according to reports.

Wayne Rooney will defer a portion of his £90,000-a-week wages to help Derby through their cash crisis.

Mesut Ozil watched his first game as a Fenerbahce player from the stands on Monday as his new team beat visitors Kayserispor 3-0.

West Ham have reportedly been placed on red alert with RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-Chan set for a Premier League loan move this month.

Edin Dzeko trained alone at Roma on Monday as he looks set to leave the club before the closure of the transfer window.

Juventus have identified Bayern Munich duo Corentin Tolisso and Joshua Zirkzee as potential 2021 new signings in a bid to boost their underperforming squad.

DAILY EXPRESS

Hibernian star Stevie Mallan is a shock target for Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor.

DAILY RECORD

Millwall are keen on Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

SCOTTISH SUN

Frank Lampard has instantly become a front-runner for the Celtic job following his sacking by Chelsea.

Millwall have been priced out of a move for Aberdeen hitman Sam Cosgrove.

Ross County boss John Hughes expects to sign Jordan White from Motherwell.