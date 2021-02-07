Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross wants to join Inter Miami - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Ryan Shawcross wants to end his near 14-year stint at Stoke City to sign for Phil Neville at David Beckham's Inter Miami.

David Moyes wants West Ham scouts to track Blackburn hotshot Adam Armstrong ahead of a summer bid.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reacted with fury that social media companies refuse to believe a monkey emoji sent to black players is racist.

Lionel Messi looks 'increasingly likely' to leave Barcelona this summer, admits Nou Camp legend Rivaldo.

Paul Scholes is being probed by cops after appearing to flout lockdown rules again by going hiking with four pals.

Tanguy Ndombele has revealed Jose Mourinho created a 'war in my head' but has managed him well.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Antonio Rudiger is the latest high-profile Premier League star to reveal he has suffered 'immense' racist abuse on social media, prompting Chelsea to launch an investigation, which could result in police action and see some of their own fans banned from the club.

Liverpool will play their Champions League match against RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena in Budapest or at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fire emergency services were called out to a situation at the team hotel of Manchester United, ahead of the side's Premier League fixture against Everton.

Ahmed Musa is drawing attention from other Premier League sides as he is yet to sign terms with West Brom.

Liverpool are among the sides planning to keep hold of their South American stars in the brewing club-v-country row ahead of next month's international break.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester City are in danger of falling behind in the race to sign Lionel Messi following reports Paris Saint-Germain have already made an eye-watering contract offer to the star.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Paul Pogba suffered a muscle injury during Manchester United's 3-3 draw with Everton.

Liverpool exploited a Celtic contract clanger to steal Ben Davies from the Scottish champions.

SUNDAY MAIL

Neil Lennon has revealed he's making regular house calls to help his locked-down Celtic stars cope during the double whammy of the Covid crisis and abuse from fans.

Rangers new boy Nnamdi Ofoborh says he can't wait to get a crack at the Champions League with Steven Gerrard's side next season.

SCOTTISH SUN ON SUNDAY

Celtic are eyeing up Manchester City transfer guru Fergal Harkin as their new director of football.