Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho fumes at Gareth Bale Instagram post - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Jose Mourinho was left fuming with Gareth Bale's Instagram post after he was left out of the Tottenham team to face Everton.

Donny van de Beek has been told he may have to leave Manchester United if he wants to be the "special player" and avoid being the "side dish" by Jermaine Jenas.

DAILY MAIL

The FA are set to make it harder for clubs to recruit foreign managers and coaches this summer by removing the right of appeal if their preferred candidate does not meet the Government's immigration criteria.

The FA have launched a crackdown on agents attempting to illegally tap up young players on social media.

Tottenham have hired a commercial chief who landed one of the most lucrative stadium naming-rights deals in the NFL.

THE SUN

Mino Raiola has refused to talk about Paul Pogba's potential summer move to Juventus, saying: "If I speak, someone gets offended."

Sir Alex Ferguson will be hoping his new neighbour isn't a noisy one - after Liverpool star Andy Robertson moved into his road.

Ismaila Sarr's agent has revealed the Watford star agreed a move to Liverpool last month - only for the Reds to fail to come up with his transfer fee.

Tottenham are reportedly in competition with Juventus for the signing of Sampdoria starlet Mikkel Damsgaard in the summer.

A crooked forklift driver spent more than £175,000 on a bank card belonging to Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England head coach Chris Silverwood has admitted he could rip up the team's winning formula by resting James Anderson for the crucial second Test against India.

England national selector Ed Smith has said that steps could be made to bring Alex Hales back into the Twenty20 squad in the months ahead.

THE TIMES

Liverpool face the prospect of more Champions League disruption with the Anfield leg of their clash with RB Leipzig at risk of being switched to a neutral venue.

DAILY EXPRESS

West Ham's European hopes have been hit by the news that key centre-back Angelo Ogbonna could be out for a month.