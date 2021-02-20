Liverpool and Tottenham interest won't turn Ezri Konsa's head - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith insists Ezri Konsa's head won't be turned by transfer talk, amid Tottenham and Liverpool links.

Image: Ezri Konsa has been linked with Spurs and Liverpool

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists it is "too soon" to make a decision on Olivier Giroud's future, despite the striker having only a matter of months remaining on his deal.

Reece and Lauren James' dad says he is shocked and helpless at vile racist abuse aimed at his kids online.

The son of Everton legend Phil Jagielka has reportedly put pen to paper on a deal with Liverpool.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The Football League and Government were on the brink of war on Friday night after the Treasury put the brakes on a season-saving £100m-plus loan for the Championship.

County cricket hopes that its elderly fanbase means it will be the first sport to allow spectators to return to grounds when the Championship season begins on April 8.

The world's first 'smart rugby ball', which could one day end debate over forward passes and wonky scrum put-ins, will hit a major milestone in its roll-out on Saturday when Saracens host Coventry in a friendly at StoneX Stadium in Barnet.

The Duke of Sussex has lost his roles as patron of the Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League after he and his wife confirmed they would not return as working members of the Royal Family.

Amateur rugby and football players want sweeping rule changes to reduce brain injury risks after it was revealed that almost two-thirds are concerned about the long-term health impact of playing their sport.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are ready to go head-to-head with Barcelona for the signing of Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, who is currently on loan at Eibar, according to reports.

Tottenham chief Daniel Levy feels sorry for Jose Mourinho as recent defeats occurred while Harry Kane was out injured.

THE TIMES

Sergio Aguero has admitted he has no idea whether this season will be his last at Manchester City.

Image: Sergio Aguero is unsure where his future lies beyond this season

DAILY STAR

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has "asked" former boss Rafa Benitez to return to the club and "keep them in the Premier League", according to reports.

THE SUN

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho with Borussia Dortmund reportedly open to selling the winger in the summer.

Lazio face being relegated to Serie B over an investigation into claims they tampered with coronavirus tests.

Huddersfield have confirmed that they are considering signing Ravel Morrison on a free transfer.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has urged his players to find their killer instinct and stop giving their opponents 'life' in matches.

Former Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Yohan Cabaye has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Jurgen Klopp has revealed Liverpool midfielder Fabinho will miss out on this weekend's Merseyside derby clash with Everton due to his muscle problem.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are set to take a major step towards winning the race to sign Thomas Robert from Airdrie by inviting him to train with the team at Lennoxtown