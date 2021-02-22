Papers: Tottenham eye Julian Nagelsmann if Jose Mourinho cannot halt dismal run

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur will place Julian Nagelsmann at the top of a list of targets to replace head coach Jose Mourinho if the Portuguese cannot arrest the club's dismal run of results and save his job.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are bracing themselves for a transfer battle with Hector Bellerin keen on reviving his interest in leaving the club at the end of the season.

Senior Manchester United officials are concerned they are suffering the consequences of David de Gea's status as the club's highest earner as Dean Henderson's frustrations grow over the goalkeeping situation at the club.

DAILY MAIL

Tottenham could put defender Matt Doherty up for sale this summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits that Liverpool have taken liberties and fallen into the trap of expecting to win games, with their Premier League title defence up in smoke following four defeats on the trot.

British efforts to stage the entirety of this summer's Euro 2020 tournament have been boosted by news that large venues such as Wembley will be permitted to host 10,000 fans from May 17.

DAILY MIRROR

Sergio Aguero is a Bosman target for Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan this summer.

Pablo Mari triggered a payment worth nearly £1m during Arsenal's 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in the Premier League.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are planning to release four goalkeepers at the end of the season - and sell current No.1 David de Gea.

THE SUN

Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Radu Dragusin's contract stand-off with Juventus ahead of a possible free summer transfer, according to reports.

THE TIMES

Aston Villa have banned their players from taking part in fantasy football competitions following concerns over the leaking of Jack Grealish's injury.

Manchester United have refused to sanction a clause that would permit West Ham United to automatically sign Jesse Lingard for a set price at the end of the season.

SCOTTISH SUN

Jim Goodwin says all of Scottish football is hoping Hamilton and Hibs stars will escape Covid-19 after the SFA's linesman blunder.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football bosses are braced for bad news on Tuesday despite Boris Johnson giving a tentative green light for the Tartan Army to fill Hampden to the rafters this summer.

Scotland star Declan Gallagher has turned down a move to Major League Soccer.