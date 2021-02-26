Papers: Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to approve Erling Haaland signing

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has approved the signing of Erling Haaland, according to reports.

Image: Roman Abramovich has reportedly approved the signing of Erling Haaland this summer

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is preparing to launch a £26m summer bid for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, according to reports.

DAILY MAIL

Rafa Benitez emerged as a surprise candidate for the Bournemouth job before they appointed Jonathan Woodgate as their new manager.

Arsenal midfielder Willian has revealed he wanted to stay at Chelsea, but was forced to leave due to a disagreement over his contract.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City face competition from Bayern Munich and Juventus to sign teenage Toronto sensation Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty.

Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at Real Madrid later this year would spell the end of Eden Hazard's time at the La Liga giants, according to reports.

England are considering a formal complaint about the Ahmedabad pitch that saw the third Test descend into a farce lasting barely more than five sessions.

THE SUN

Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal in the summer as he will have Mikel Arteta's blessing to do so.

Chelsea players are using a microwave oven to warm their boots before matches.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a summer target for Monaco.

Image: Could Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette be on his way to Monaco?

Principle investment firm RedBird Capital is reportedly on the verge of acquiring a 10 per cent stake of Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Harry Kane is likely to stay at Tottenham for at least another year due to a growing sense the Covid pandemic will mean Europe's top clubs will have little money to spend.

DAILY STAR

Alex Telles is facing uncertainty over his Manchester United future as the club are eyeing a "swap deal" with Inter Milan for midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United winger Cammy Smith could be set for a switch to America - with Indy Eleven ready to offer him a deal.