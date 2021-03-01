Barcelona presidential candidate keen on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta - Monday papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Leading Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has his sights set on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as the club's next manager.

Image: Mikel Arteta could become the next Barcelona boss, if presidential candidate Joan Laporta gets his way

Sergio Aguero - out of contract this summer and without a new deal on the table - has been warned his legendary status will count for nothing when it comes to deciding his Manchester City future.

THE SUN

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for their 'boring' performance in their goalless draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

THE SCOTTISH SUN

Callum Davidson has vowed that St Johnstone will arrange a town party in Perth this summer to celebrate their Betfred Cup glory.

THE GUARDIAN

The United States Soccer Federation has voted to repeal a controversial 2017 policy that had required players stand for the national anthem.

DAILY RECORD

Image: Scott Brown may hang up his boots this summer

Celtic defender Stephen Welsh has urged captain Scott Brown to continue at Parkhead beyond this term season, when he will decide on his future.

Slavia Prague have been warned that "ruthless" Rangers could blow them away in the Europa League with Alfredo Morelos earning a rave review in a leading Czech sports newspaper.