Steve Bruce would be owed more than £4m if Newcastle sack him - Papers

THE TIMES

Steve Bruce would be entitled to a compensation package of more than £4m if Newcastle United decide to sack their under-pressure head coach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided to hand Dean Henderson an extended run in the Manchester United first team after David de Gea was granted leave to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

South America football chiefs have been asked to consider moving this month's World Cup qualifiers to Europe or other countries not on the "red list" with leading clubs insisting they will not release stars for international duty if they have to quarantine, according to sources.

DAILY MAIL

Referee Craig Pawson was withdrawn from Liverpool's game against Chelsea just two hours before kick-off after a close contact tested positive for coronavirus.

Newcastle United's players are alarmed at the number of days off Steve Bruce continues to schedule amid their fight for Premier League survival.

Image: Steve Bruce has come in for criticism from the Newcastle supporters following a poor campaign

Chris Wilder's future at Sheffield United is being threatened by disagreements with the club's owners over key issues such as recruitment and the state of the training ground.

David de Gea's status as Manchester United's undisputed No 1 is under serious threat after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told him to take a break in Spain.

Mesut Ozil's horrendous start to life at Fenerbahce took another turn for the worse after missing a simple chance before going off injured in the 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor.

Championship stars Ivan Toney and Max Aarons will reject any approaches to represent Jamaica because they believe they can achieve England call-ups.

Leicester City believe they have won the race to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Leicester have renewed their interest in Ismail Jakobs and have been joined by Brighton in monitoring the Cologne prospect.

THE SUN

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a 'monstrous' contract offer for Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Arsenal reportedly face a transfer battle with Juventus for Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford insists he would 'relish' competing with Erling Haaland for a starting place if the Norwegian joined the club.

Rio Ferdinand has revealed how he nearly came to blows with former Manchester United team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy over his treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has revealed he is 'still not quite sure' about Bruno Fernandes.

Image: Chris Wilder has endured a difficult campaign, with Sheffield United rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are ready to rival Liverpool in the race for RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate.

Ashley Young hopes to lift the Serie A title with Inter Milan before aiming to secure his dream move to Watford on a Bosman.

Gareth Southgate is considering Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett for an England call-up this month.

Leeds target Roman Perraud has admitted he is a fan of their big rivals Chelsea.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Marcus Rashford may have to consider undergoing surgery on a shoulder injury after the European Championship finals with England this summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer has warned all suitors interested in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland - including Manchester United and Chelsea - that his side have the spending power to capture the striker this summer.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has decided to halt the club's pursuit of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, according to reports.

Manchester United are already reportedly looking at alternative destinations for Andreas Pereira next season, with Lazio unlikely to trigger their £23m option to buy.

SCOTTISH SUN

Police have been put on alert for Rangers fans partying if their team clinches the league title this weekend.

Image: Steven Gerrard's Rangers could clinch the SPFL title this weekend

Steve Evans has backed Frank Lampard to be the next Celtic manager.

DAILY RECORD

Steven Gerrard will be in the Rangers technical area for the potential title-winning trip to Parkhead - if the Scottish FA stick to the same disciplinary timescale they used when banning Hearts boss Robbie Neilson after a red card offence earlier in the season.

Barry Ferguson has called for Alfredo Morelos to stay put at Ibrox and blast his market value into a new stratosphere in next season's Champions League.

Patrick Thistle are keen to take Rangers youngster Adam Devine on loan until the end of the season.