Jurgen Klopp has full backing of Liverpool owners amid slump - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jurgen Klopp has the full backing of Liverpool's American owners to lead the club's revival from their wretched form regardless of the Merseysiders' catastrophic title defence.

Manchester United have been given a significant boost after it emerged that Marcus Rashford suffered no ligament damage to his ankle during Sunday's 2-0 derby win.

The Football League has been urged to "wage war" on the Premier League as clubs warn half the Championship is perilously close to collapse amid bail-out turmoil.

THE SUN

Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly are demanding answers from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with their Manchester United futures in doubt.

Thierry Henry admits he dreams of becoming Arsenal manager one day.

European chiefs could ban transfers between the biggest clubs - to try to level up football.

Fans could get to hear VAR advice to referees after football's lawmakers agreed the idea has merit.

Philippe Coutinho will be one of the names up for sale in the summer as Barcelona look to lower their wage bill, according to reports.

Deontay Wilder is 'biding his time' for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury that will earn him a staggering £60m, according to Derek Chisora.

DAILY MAIL

Police have launched an investigation after two men snuck into Fulham's ground and a mobile phone was taped to a broadcaster's platform ahead of the club's clash with Tottenham last week.

Real Madrid remain determined to offload Gareth Bale despite his return to form, in a potential boost for Tottenham, to fund their own attempts to sign either Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester United will hold talks with Edinson Cavani over his future amid claims the Uruguay star wants to leave Old Trafford for Boca Juniors.

Lawmakers IFAB say referees can caution players for screaming if they feel it is an attempt to deceive them, after Alexandre Lacazette's melodramatic reaction to being fouled was widely mocked.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa 'has been offered a £2.6m-a-year contract' by Portuguese club Benfica.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United are reportedly open to offers for David de Gea this summer, but they are concerned Gianluigi Donnarumma's future could 'close off' a potential suitor for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Arsenal should take a chance on Brighton's Tariq Lamptey despite a lack of experience as an out-and-out right-back, according to Gunners legend Nigel Winterburn.

DAILY MIRROR

Lucas Moura has insisted attack is the best form of defence for Tottenham's top-four hopes this season.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly turned down the offer of a Manchester United contract extension in order to return to South America.

Gini Wijnaldum insists his focus is only on "fixing" Liverpool despite his continued contract impasse at Anfield.

Morgan Schneiderlin says the "hurt" and "regret" caused by missing out on Euro 2016 convinced him to leave Manchester United.

THE TIMES

Real Madrid hope that Gareth Bale's improved form with Tottenham Hotspur will make it easier to offload the Wales forward and help to fund a big-name attacking signing this summer.

The financial cost of relegation to Newcastle United would be even more devastating because the club's first-team players do not have relegation clauses in their contracts.

The Football Association is planning to appoint a chairwoman for the first time in its 157-year history - Debbie Hewitt the former chief executive of the RAC is understood to be a leading contender.

Walter Smith, the former Rangers manager, has warned them that their next priority has to be securing a lucrative place in the group stage of the Champions League.

John Hartson, the former Celtic striker, does not believe the outgoing champions should afford Rangers a guard of honour when the sides meet on March 21 as there is no precedent for such an action between the two clubs.

Eddie Jones is confident England are ready to get a grip on their disciplinary issues after revealing several players called him during their week off to accept personal responsibility for needless penalties conceded in the defeat by Wales.

SCOTTISH SUN

Stephen Glass has been installed as the early frontrunner to take over as the new Aberdeen boss.

DAILY RECORD

Scottish football authorities have been ordered to attend crisis talks with the Government as fears grow rival fans may smash the lockdown rules at the upcoming Old Firm showdown.

Former Celtic player John Collins has declared his interest in returning to Parkhead as director of football, declaring "I've got the skillset".

Top-six chasing St Mirren have made moves to try and extend the contracts of Jamie McGrath and Marcus Fraser.