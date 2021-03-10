Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich chase Chelsea's Christian Pulisic - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are all on alert to chase Christian Pulisic, with a summer Chelsea exit on the cards.

Raul Jimenez has been allowed to train with his team-mates again as he attempts to return to action for Wolves before the end of the campaign.

The NHS Choir will perform the national anthem ahead of the Carabao Cup final as football honours the health service's work during the pandemic.

Manchester United will listen to offers for David de Gea this summer, according to reports.

Andrea Pirlo insisted he would not have done anything differently after Juventus crashed out to 10-man Porto in the Champions League.

The governing body of British Olympic skiing and snowboarding are charging athletes up to £33,500 a year when they become a part of their programme.

THE SUN

Bruno Fernandes has demanded assurances about Manchester United's transfer plans before he commits to a new long-term deal.

Arsenal are set to fight with FIFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport over clauses in two transfer deals.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have switched their attention from Newcastle to Inter Milan.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa could be 90 minutes away from a dramatic England World Cup call-up.

Harry Maguire reckons people are misguided if they think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is too much of a Mr Nice Guy.

West Ham are steeling themselves for another transfer market kicking on out-of-favour Felipe Anderson.

Wolves have set their sights on a cut-price summer swoop for Schalke midfielder Omar Mascarell.

Christian Pulisic will look to quit Chelsea this summer unless he gets proper game time.

THE TIMES

Manchester City have offered Kevin De Bruyne a new contract after he rejected their first proposal.

Edinson Cavani's father yesterday claimed that his son wants to quit Manchester United and sign for Boca Juniors because he has been upset by the FA's decision to ban him over a social media post.

Professional rugby union players are suffering a "totally unacceptable" level of brain injuries with one concussion happening almost every match on average in England, MPs have been told.

The England captain Owen Farrell will be paid the same during the Six Nations as Paolo Odogwu, the uncapped Wasps centre, after senior players voted to restructure the pay deal so that all squad members receive an equal share of a £2.1m pot.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool look set to be without the injured Roberto Firmino for their second trip to Budapest to take on RB Leipzig.

Edinson Cavani and Eric Bailly are both demanding answers from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about their Manchester United future.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas believes it is "very unlikely" that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool and move to Spain.

DAILY STAR

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola hopes he can persuade Sergio Aguero to remain at the Etihad next season.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Clubs across Europe are expected on Wednesday to turn their fire on new proposals drawn up by the Champions League elite to revolutionise the European game and hand more money and power to the established old guard.

Leading England internationals are believed to be at the centre of an investigation by tax officials into Gallagher Premiership clubs' payments to image-rights companies.

DAILY EXPRESS

Crystal Palace are plotting moves for Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram and Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher as they prepare for a major squad overhaul this summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Pep Guardiola has said he is unlikely to consider Sergio Aguero's long-term Manchester City future until the international break this month, with the club's record goalscorer out of contract at the end of the season.

DAILY RECORD

Stephen Glass is the early frontrunner for the Aberdeen manager's job despite the likes of Shaun Maloney being interested.

The heads of Scotland's nine elite academy clubs are demanding Holyrood gives Hampden a clear commitment to kickstarting kids' football.

SCOTTISH SUN

Steven Davis is ready to sign on for another season at Rangers.

Stephen Glass has emerged as frontrunner to replace Derek McInnes at Aberdeen.