Ole Gunnar Solskjaer set for new Manchester United contract - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won a new £9m-a-year contract at Manchester United.

Davinson Sanchez puts his resurgence at the heart of Tottenham's defence down to hard work and humility.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged goalkeeping rivals David de Gea and Dean Henderson to show him who should be his No 1.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he played a key role in appointing John Murtough as Manchester United's first football director.

Jurgen Klopp has blocked Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez from going to the Euros this summer.

SUN ON SUNDAY

Roy Keane is keen on managing Celtic and making a sensational return to Scottish football.

Sheffield United will not replace Chris Wilder permanently this season, with Paul Heckingbottom and Jason Tindall in temporary charge.

Brighton's Aaron Connolly breached Covid lockdown rules by romping with a woman at a house - which ended up on video.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a final veto on transfers in Manchester United's new recruitment regime but incoming football director John Murtough will also be able to block transfers he doesn't think are viable.

Marcus Rashford is hopeful of being fit for England but Patrick Bamford could miss out on a call-up to add to Gareth Southgate's lengthy attacking injury list.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool team-mates reportedly made fun of the Egyptian star following his agent's tweet reacting to him being substituted against Chelsea.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Anti-doping chiefs were on Saturday evening facing a race against time to unmask the mystery cyclist for whom banned drugs were ordered before the 2012 Olympics, amid fears they had only two months left to do so.

The Football Association has issued a grovelling apology after Birmingham City goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was left "in floods of tears" when she was informed she was not going to the Olympics shortly before kick-off in a league game.