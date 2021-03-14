Liverpool set to pay £12m more to Wolves for Diogo Jota - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Wolves will receive a £12m financial injection from Liverpool this summer as part of the deal for Diogo Jota, who returns to Molineux on Monday for the first time.

Head coach Eddie Jones says England's leaders silenced their critics and then revealed captain Owen Farrell was under instructions not to engage with referee Andrew Brace against France.

THE SUN

Sergio Aguero is set to join Joan Laporta's Barcelona revolution this summer, according to reports, with a deal for the Manchester City striker understood to be 'very close'.

Arsenal have asked to be 'kept informed' of Yves Bissouma's situation at Brighton, according to reports.

Brazil striker Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa has been detained by police for flouting coronavirus restrictions at an illegal casino in Sao Paulo.

Fans will be able to watch the Betfred World Snooker Championship live next month after a government green light.

England flanker Tom Curry is racing to become the world's best No 7 - thanks to the help of Richie McCaw and George Smith.

DAILY MAIL

Ed Woodward has sold his Cheshire home and relocated to London, but sources insist he remains '100 per cent involved' at Manchester United.

Cardiff City academy manager James McCarthy has been suspended amid the club's fresh investigation into 'non-recent' bullying claims.

Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba's father has revealed he cancelled his son's flight to Manchester ahead of a proposed move to Pep Guardiola's City side.

Manchester City want to get ahead of Real Madrid in the transfer race to sign Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Nuno Mendes, according to reports.

Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on Liverpool starlet Yasser Larouci as Marcelo Bielsa prepares to reinforce his options at left-back this summer transfer window.

Joan Laporta is reportedly facing a crisis at Barcelona just one week after being elected as the club's president, with news that his financial vice-president Jaume Giro has resigned.

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50 per cent of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of Covid-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday.

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Tuchel has backed Chelsea's misfiring forwards, claiming he has no plans to buy another striker this summer.

Liverpool's Nat Phillips admits he was "jealous" watching his teammates win the Premier League last season, but he is hoping to be involved in future successes.

THE TIMES

There will be no International Cricket Council sanctions for India's governing body after the pitch ratings for their recent Test series with England found that none were below average.