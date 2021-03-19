Jose Mourinho faces a battle to keep his Tottenham job - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Jose Mourinho is fighting an uphill battle to keep his Tottenham Hotspur job past this season and not even success in the final of next month's Carabao Cup final will guarantee his safety.

Mourinho refused to talk to his Spurs team after their woeful Europa League exit.

Manchester United have yet to table a formal contract offer to Paul Pogba despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitting there have been "discussions and talks" over a new deal for the France midfielder.

Tammy Abraham has suffered an injury scare in training and will be assessed ahead of making a comeback this weekend as he bids to make the European Championships with England.

An Indonesian-led consortium is in advanced takeover talks to buy Oxford United.

Roman Abramovich has defended his record for firing managers and reaffirmed his commitment to the club in a rare interview from the Chelsea owner.

DAILY MAIL

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer star striker Kylian Mbappe a whopping £25m annual salary in a desperate attempt to keep him at the club, according to reports in France.

Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen is unlikely to extend his loan spell from Roma into next season following the terrifying machete attack at his home in Greater Manchester this month.

Dario Gradi is set to be stripped of his place in the Hall of Fame at the National Football Museum in Manchester after the former Crewe manager's conduct was criticised in the FA's independent review into child sex abuse.

Crystal Palace are attracting fresh interest from potential investors, having secured their Premier League status for a ninth successive year.

Former Manchester United managing director Mike Farnan is looking to buy an EFL club with his global sports agency Redstrike.

The PFA's appointment of Maheta Molango as chief executive is being challenged in the latest extraordinary outbreak of infighting at the players' union.

DAILY MIRROR

Thomas Tuchel has revealed he had clear-the-air talks with Tammy Abraham to convince him to never stop fighting.

Jose Mourinho would cost Tottenham £25m to sack him and pay up the remaining two years of his contract.

Pep Guardiola hailed Erling Haaland as the Champions League draw put Manchester City up against the striker he wants to sign this summer.

David Moyes is excited at the thought of making plans for a West Ham campaign in the Champions League.

THE SUN

A fraudster who splurged more than £175,000 on a bank card belonging to Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez has been jailed for eight years and three months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pushing to get Paul Pogba signed up on a new contract and keep him at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly plans to snub his new Manchester United contract offer after being left out of the Europa League win over AC Milan.

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Thiago Silva to extend his £110k-a-week contract.

Timo Werner is reportedly set to refuse a potential swap deal involving Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

DAILY EXPRESS

Julian Nagelsmann is reportedly viewed behind the scenes at Spurs as the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho, should the Portuguese be dismissed of his duties.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the state of Johor in Malaysia, has announced his intention to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United.

Manchester United are not prepared to pay more than £43m for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Edinson Cavani has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Boca Juniors over a summer transfer as he sets his sights on an early exit from Old Trafford.

Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen has distanced himself from any speculation he could return to Tottenham in the near future by describing how happy he is at the Nerazzurri.

Antonio Rudiger has reportedly told Chelsea to shelve plans to discuss a contract extension until after the European Championships.

DAILY RECORD

Aberdeen are keen to land Scotland star Declan Gallagher - even though they still have to appoint a new manager.

Graham Alexander has urged Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly not to give up on his European Championships dream despite the disappointment of missing out on the latest Scotland squad.

Ofir Marciano is desperate to secure a final farewell at Hampden to thank supporters properly at the end of his five-year love affair with Hibs.