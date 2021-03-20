Papers: Manchester United target £50m move for Wolves' Pedro Neto

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Manchester United are eyeing a £50m-plus summer move for Wolves star Pedro Neto.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Manchester United are talking to Edinson Cavani about a new deal.

Inter Milan have joined the clubs keeping tabs on striker Sergio Aguero's Manchester City future.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a £17m tax hit if he re-joins Real Madrid - unless on just a one-year contract.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford faces six weeks out in a Euros scare for England.

Police are carrying out Covid spot-checks on the Premier League's Euro stars to ensure they self-isolate.

Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord has reportedly caught the eye of Leicester and Leeds after having his transfer fee cut to £10m.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is reportedly open to offers from other clubs as speculation continues about his future, with Leeds and Everton interested.

Sheffield United want to tempt Slavisa Jokanovic back to England to lead them back to the Premier League at the first try.

Chris Wilder wants to get back quickly into management - but it will cut his Sheffield United pay-off when he does.

Image: Chris Wilder could be in line for a return to management this summer

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chris Wilder will be offered the West Brom job if current boss Sam Allardyce leaves in the summer.

Liverpool have been left 'horrified' by Virgil van Dijk's plan to return from injury and represent the Netherlands at the European Championships in the summer.

SUNDAY TIMES

Georginio Wijnaldum has chosen to leave Liverpool at the end of the season to join Barcelona.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough admits his players will be hurting when the Euro finals take place in the summer.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has told the club he is not interested in opening talks over a new contract until after Euro 2020, according to reports.

Image: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will not open contact talks until after the Euros

Eric Bailly is reportedly set to turn down a contract extension at Manchester United after being left feeling 'furious and disrespected' by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being left out of the team to play AC Milan.

Manchester United's new shirt sponsor TeamViewer suffered a share slump on Friday as concerns over the cost of the sponsorship deal mounted.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is unlikely to add to Jose Mourinho's problems on Sunday with the midfielder set to delay his return from injury until after the international break.

Matteo Guendouzi has no future at Hertha Berlin and will be sent back to Arsenal once his loan move finishes this summer, with the German club fuming over his 'stubbornness' and 'failure to take advice', according to reports in Germany.

Rangers players will consider whether to stop taking the knee prior to Sunday's Old Firm derby with Celtic as they await action against the racist abuse suffered by Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly made it his personal mission to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the state of Johor in Malaysia, has announced his intention to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United.

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Argentine free-agent Ezequiel Garay over a shock move to Anfield.

The world's most expensive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is being lined up for a shock return to Athletic Bilbao.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United are preparing for contract talks with defender Luke Shaw.

Tottenham and Arsenal have been approached to see if they have any interest in signing winger Lucas Vasquez from Real Madrid.

Christian Pulisic would be 'ideal' for Liverpool if he ends his time at Chelsea, according to former Reds keeper Brad Friedel.

Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt has outlined his dream to sit alongside Steven Gerrard as assistant manager in the Anfield dug-out.

Mikel Arteta wants Gareth Southgate to use Bukayo Saka sparingly - if at all - with England during this international break after his recent hamstring troubles.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic loanee Olivier Ntcham's Marseille spell has went from bad to worse as he was substituted at the break for the third time in as many games.