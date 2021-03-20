Papers: West Brom to offer Chris Wilder manager's job if Sam Allardyce leaves

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR SUNDAY

Chris Wilder will be offered the West Brom job if current boss Sam Allardyce leaves in the summer.

Image: Chris Wilder could be in line for a return to management this summer

Liverpool have been left 'horrified' by Virgil van Dijk's plan to return from injury and represent the Netherlands at the European Championships in the summer.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Inter Milan have joined the clubs keeping tabs on striker Sergio Aguero's Manchester City future.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces a £17m tax hit if he rejoins Real Madrid - unless on just a one-year contract.

Arsenal target Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord has reportedly caught the eye of Leicester and Leeds after having his transfer fee cut to £10m.

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is reportedly open to offers from other clubs as speculation continues about his future with Leeds and Everton interested.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has told the club he is not interested in opening talks over a new contract until after Euro 2020, according to reports.

Image: Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger will not open contact talks until after the Euros

Eric Bailly is reportedly set to turn down a contract extension at Manchester United after being left feeling 'furious and disrespected' by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after being left out of the team to play AC Milan.

Manchester United's new shirt sponsor TeamViewer suffered a share slump on Friday as concerns over the cost of the sponsorship deal mounted.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has reportedly made it his personal mission to sign Erling Haaland this summer.

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, crown prince of the state of Johor in Malaysia, has announced his intention to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United.

Reports in Spain claim that Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Argentine free-agent Ezequiel Garay over a shock move to Anfield.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Christian Pulisic would be 'ideal' for Liverpool if he ends his time at Chelsea, according to former Reds keeper Brad Friedel.

Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt has outlined his dream to sit ­alongside Steven Gerrard as assistant manager in the Anfield dug-out.