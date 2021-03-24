Nicky Butt to join Wayne Rooney's staff at Derby County after leaving Manchester United - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Nicky Butt could join Wayne Rooney at Derby after quitting as Manchester United's head of first-team development.

Jerry Yates is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Blackburn and Bristol City ahead of a summer swoop.

Manchester City will install more than 5,000 rail seats at the Etihad this summer.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool and Manchester City will spearhead the landmark new study into how footballers' brains are affected by heading as the sport battles to tackle its dementia crisis.

Premier League clubs are being hit with a £5,000 fine every time a player swaps shirts after a game, with one side already penalised twice.

Tottenham are looking for a cheaper alternative to Nick Pope with Burnley wanting in excess of £30m for England goalkeeper - Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels and Lille's Mike Maignan are both options to replace PSG target Hugo Lloris.

Gareth Southgate has told Harry Kane he will not risk his fitness despite the captain's desire to play a full part in England's World Cup Qualifiers.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are keen to make Martin Odegaard's loan move permanent and Real Madrid's financial problems mean they could be open to a sale, especially with Gareth Bale set to see out the final year of his bumper deal

Eddie Nketiah has vowed to unleash his "frustration" at being frozen out of the Arsenal first team - and told boss Mikel Arteta he's good enough to be in the Gunners team.

Aidy Boothroyd is convinced England's young stars can make an impact on the Euros - because they fold up their dirty kit nicely after games.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The England & Wales Cricket Board is ready to offer IPL franchises a stake in Hundred teams and the Indian board a slice of Asian television rights in a bid to attract superstars such as Virat Kohli to play in the competition.

The British and Irish Lions first Test match against the Springboks could yet be played in front of a crowd of up to 47,000 if the South African Government accedes to a request by the country's leading sports to allow 50 per cent spectator entry for major events.

Bath are expected to announce the signing of fly-half Danny Cipriani later this week.

THE GUARDIAN

Mason Mount has said England have become more tactically flexible and the Chelsea midfielder believes he is capable of playing in a deeper role for Gareth Southgate's side.

Formula One has been urged to carry out an independent inquiry into allegations of human rights abuses associated with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Eddie Jones has identified Marcus Smith and Joe Simmonds among a number of potential England debutants this summer, with the head coach set to cast his eye over a dozen prospects in the coming weeks as the Rugby Football Union mulls over his future.