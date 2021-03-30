Erling Haaland: Borussia Dortmund striker to cost Manchester City £300m - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Manchester City will have to fork out a mind-blowing £600,000-a-week to land Erling Haaland in a package costing over £300m.

Chris Wilder will be Burnley's No 1 choice as manager should Sean Dyche move to Crystal Palace this year.

Aaron Ramsey was back in training with Juventus - hours before Wales' crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier with the Czech Republic.

Victor Lindelof has left Sweden's squad early and returned to Manchester for 'personal reasons'.

THE TIMES

Manchester City will consider making a bid for Harry Kane if they are unable to sign their top transfer target Erling Haaland this summer.

The FA is expected to tell UEFA that it will plan for Wembley Stadium to be 50 per cent full for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final but will have the flexibility to increase the capacity at short notice if the government lifts restrictions.

Callum Wilson is hopeful of playing in an 11-a-side practice match at Newcastle United's training ground this week as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Hege Riise will use the forthcoming England internationals to assess her goalkeeping options for the Tokyo Olympics after calling up two of her most experienced players.

The chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board Tom Harrison is a leading candidate to become the next head of the International Cricket Council, the game's governing body.

New Zealand Rugby says it is working to convince players to support its controversial plan to sell 15 per cent of its commercial rights to Silver Lake, a private equity firm from the United States, for £235m.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester City are prioritising a move for Erling Haaland with Sergio Aguero due to leave in the summer but interest in Jack Grealish is severely complicated by Aston Villa's £100m valuation of the England midfielder.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard turned to Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny last summer in his search to bring in a new No 1 goalkeeper.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will now have to choose between Dean Henderson and David de Gea as Manchester United's No 1 for the rest of the season after giving both a chance to impress.

Liverpool will get the first run at signing Ibrahima Konaté from RB Leipzig this summer as their rivals have other priorities in the window.

Thierry Henry has described Gareth Southgate's plan to discuss a Twitter and Instagram blackout for the European Championships with his England players as "amazing" and revealed that his sponsors have supported his own decision to quit social media.

Justin Cochrane has emerged as a strong candidate should Aidy Boothroyd lose his job as England Under-21 coach.

Luton Town striker James Collins is attracting interest from Preston, Derby and MLS clubs, with his contract due to expire at Kenilworth Road in the summer.

England fear their leading players will quit international cricket if they are not given permission to play in the Indian Premier League.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City plan to make a major splash this summer with attempts to land both Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish.

Manchester United's powerbrokers held talks with Edinson Cavani on Tuesday as they look to convince him to stay.

UEFA's plans to reform the Champions League face being derailed after European clubs dramatically objected to the proposals at the final moment, adding to widespread concerns.

Arsenal players have held talks about the prospect of following the lead of their club legend Thierry Henry and boycotting social media.

Arsene Wenger claims Tottenham can be in a position to offer Harry Kane the ambition he needs after the England captain's future at Spurs was put into doubt last week.

Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Ethiopia descended into chaos on Tuesday afternoon when the referee collapsed on the pitch.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is expected to revert to a back three in England's World Cup Qualifier against Poland on Wednesday and will make a late decision on Mason Mount.

Ibrahima Konate and Gareth Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett expects "three or four very big deals" for his players this summer as the RB Leipzig star continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo's angrily-discarded captain's armband is up for auction to raise money for a sick child in Serbia.

Ondrej Kudela may face questioning from police over a racism storm with Glen Kamara after returning to the UK for Czech Republic's World Cup Qualifier against Wales.

Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he will not play in the Olympics as he looks to finalise his future club plans.

Lions rugby bosses hope a package of safety measures about to be submitted to the South African government will allow fans to follow the tour.

Ronald Koeman is not interested in signing Sergio Aguero this summer and instead wants to bring Memphis Depay to Barcelona.

THE GUARDIAN

The Football Association is deploying psychological profiling to help Hege Riise select the player to replace Steph Houghton as England's captain in friendlies against France and Canada.

Trans women who weigh more than 90kg (14st 2lb) - or are more than 170cm (5ft 7in) tall - could face an assessment by a coach to see whether they pose a safety risk to other players before being allowed to play women's rugby in England.

Eye-tracking technology which can help the detection and management of concussion is to be trialled by World Rugby as the sport increases its efforts to make the game safer for participants of all ages.

Organisers of the Women's Six Nations are giving serious consideration to making it a standalone event for the foreseeable future as well as reintroducing a round-robin format.

As the county season prepares to burst into life on April 8 with the first round of Championship matches, the ECB revealed that it is pondering the use of Covid passports once crowds are again allowed into grounds.

DAILY STAR

Leeds are one of a number of clubs interested in signing former Tottenham winger Noni Madueke, who has emerged as a top talent with PSV.

DAILY RECORD

The Czech FA has explained its "neutral apolitical stance" as players opted not to take the knee ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Wales.

Steve Clarke rounded on critics of Scotland skipper Andy Robertson but hinted it may be time to take spot-kick hero David Marshall out of the international firing line.