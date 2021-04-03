Manchester United will have to pay off David de Gea to leave - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

SUNDAY MIRROR

Manchester United will have to hand top earner David De Gea a bank-busting pay-off when he leads a huge keeper clear-out at Old Trafford in the summer.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Paul Pogba his future lies at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek has returned from Holland with his shooting boots, says Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the door on Sergio Aguero joining Manchester United.

Roy Hodgson reckons Michy Batshuayi needs to choose his words more carefully when he disappears on international duty.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Real Madrid's hopes of keeping Sergio Ramos next season have been talked up - by the player's parents.

West Ham could miss out on signing Jesse Lingard - because they failed to put a 'buy' clause in his loan deal.

Manchester United's Eric Bailly is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan - if the centre-back snubs an Old Trafford contract extension.

Chelsea have entered the race for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Arsenal star Reiss Nelson is wanted on loan by Olympiacos, according to reports.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

David Moyes believes his best players should be grateful to be playing for West Ham - and is not at all concerned Jesse Lingard's Manchester United loan deal does not include an option to buy.

Newcastle's hierarchy have kicked the onus back on the players by refusing to sack Steve Bruce after their Brighton horror show.

Former Southampton and Portsmouth midfielder Jhon Viafara has been handed an 11-year jail sentence after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine into the United States from his native Colombia, according to US prosecutors.

Athletic Bilbao fans clashed violently with police on the streets of Bilbao ahead of Saturday's delayed Copa Del Rey final against Real Sociedad.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

The men's ODI World Cup could increase from 10 to 14 teams under major plans to reform the competition and help globalise the sport.