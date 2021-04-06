Tottenham's players are losing patience with Jose Mourinho - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Tottenham Hotspur players are losing patience with Jose Mourinho pointing the finger at them and insinuating they are not good enough to challenge for a top-four place.

Image: Spurs' players are reportedly losing patience with their manager

Boris Johnson's ambition for 90,000 at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final may be impossible unless he overcomes concern around Covid-19 passports, industry experts have warned.

DAILY MAIL

David de Gea is being offered to Europe's top clubs by his representatives as the Spain goalkeeper prepares to leave Manchester United this summer.

Tottenham can expect to pay less than £30m in compensation to Jose Mourinho if they part with the Portuguese due to performance clauses linked to European qualification.

Tottenham stars are baffled and angry after Jose Mourinho claimed Toby Alderweireld did not train before Newcastle, despite the club releasing images showing him at sessions.

Arsenal fear Kieran Tierney will be out for a number of weeks with a knee injury - but David Luiz is expected to play again this season despite having knee surgery on Sunday.

Erling Haaland has landed in Manchester ahead of Borussia Dortmund's clash with City on Tuesday night wearing a backpack in City's colours.

Barcelona are open to bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp but only on a free transfer when his Paris St-Germain contract expires in 2022.

Real Madrid are fabricating transfer interest in Erling Haaland to drive up the price for other prospective buyers, according to reports.

All 12 host cities at Euro 2020 have indicated to UEFA they will accommodate at least some fans at the tournament in the summer, ahead of a deadline to confirm numbers this week.

Sweden and AC Milan ace Zlatan Ibrahimovic has remarkably been accused of shooting a lion in South Africa in 2011 and then importing its skin, skull and jaw to his homeland.

DAILY MIRROR

Erling Haaland is Pep Guardiola's number one summer target despite Man City's financial claims.

Zinedine Zidane has moved to distance himself from talk of a transfer for Mohamed Salah as the forward continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

Image: Mohamed Salah is still being linked with Real Madrid

Liverpool have been linked with 22-year-old RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka who could be available for a reported transfer fee of just £17m.

THE SUN

Liverpool are interested in signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in the summer, per reports.

West Ham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid outcast Vitolo as a possible alternative to Jesse Lingard.

Arsenal reportedly want to bring Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi to the Emirates should they sell Hector Bellerin at the end of the season.

David Luiz will have to take an Arsenal pay cut if he is going to stay at the Emirates beyond this summer.

David de Gea is set to quit Manchester United after being benched in favour of Dean Henderson.

Martin Odegaard has reportedly been offered to three of Arsenal's Premier League rivals with the 'heartbroken' ace facing a permanent Real Madrid exit.

James Rodriguez has admitted he wanted a move to Atletico Madrid but it was blocked by Real Madrid.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United want to buy Erling Haaland this summer and could win the race for his signature by giving him the No 7 shirt.

Image: Could United tempt Erling Haaland with the number 7 shirt?

Liverpool are reportedly in the running to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona this summer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic hope to announce Eddie Howe as their new manager this week but he may not take charge until the summer.

Bologna starlet Aaron Hickey has dropped a hint that he may be interested in joining Celtic one day in the future.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers are set to open talks with title-winning captain James Tavernier.