Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in line for new contract - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Thomas Tuchel has opened the door to extending his Chelsea contract as he approaches the final 12 months of his deal.

Kevin De Bruyne fears he has suffered ankle ligament damage after hobbling out of Manchester City's FA Cup semi-final defeat.

Sheffield United are plotting a 'Norwich approach' to promotion next season after Wolves confirmed their fall back to the Championship.

While fans have to wait until the final two matches of the season to return in limited numbers to Premier League matches, the same cannot be said of directors.

At the start of the season, Premier League press officers set up a WhatsApp group to improve communication between the media departments but the relegated sides now face being kicked out.

Eyebrows have been raised ahead of UEFA's 45th Ordinary Congress over the decision to hold it in person, in Montreux, Switzerland despite the need for cross-border travel during the pandemic.

DAILY MIRROR

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he still doesn't know when skipper Jordan Henderson will be back in training.

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette was forced out of his team's 1-1 draw with Fulham after sustaining an apparent hamstring injury.

Eden Hazard is "ready" to take on Chelsea in the Champions League, according to Zinedine Zidane.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane reportedly fears he has missed out on the Celtic job after holding talks over a potential return to management.

Steve Bruce wants to sign Arsenal loanee and match winner Joe Willock for Newcastle permanently.

DAILY STAR

Manchester United could reportedly meet the release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez to help bolster their midfield.