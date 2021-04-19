Manchester United's players are unimpressed with club's Super League plans - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Ed Woodward held an emergency briefing with 'seriously unimpressed' Manchester United players at Carrington on Monday morning.

Fans have swiftly and fiercely voiced their anger at the European Super League stink - with the Chelsea Supporters' Trust branding the plan the 'ultimate betrayal'

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has vowed the Government will use every tool at their disposal to kill the rebel European Super League.

Tottenham have made Red Bull Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann their preferred candidate to replace sacked Jose Mourinho.

The big six clubs could be blocked from signing foreign players amid push to join new European Super League.

THE SUN

Jose Mourinho was axed as Tottenham boss after a players' revolt.

Crystal Palace have reportedly placed Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira on their shortlist to succeed Roy Hodgson if the veteran manager leaves Selhurst Park this summer.

A number of angry clubs reportedly want the six European Super League breakaway sides to be KICKED OUT of the Premier League immediately.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City were in danger of being thrown out of the Champions League and Europa League semi-finals on Monday night as football authorities, fans and the Government declared war on the European Super League.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur following chairman Daniel Levy's decision to accelerate the appointment of a new manager - prompted by the interest in young German coach Julian Nagelsmann from perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.