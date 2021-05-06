Papers: Liverpool close to signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...
THE SUN
Liverpool are reportedly on the brink of signing RB Leipzig ace Ibrahima Konate after agreeing personal terms with the defender.
Brentford are eyeing Hibernian star Kevin Nisbet as a transfer replacement for the £35m-rated Ivan Toney.
Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has refused to commit his future to the club after guiding the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title.
DAILY MAIL
English football's 'Big Six' are set to follow Chelsea's example and allow supporters to attend board meetings.
Chelsea's players will share a bonus pot of £11m if they complete a Champions League and FA Cup double.
Zinedine Zidane could quit Real Madrid after becoming frustrated with an injury-hit season and constant criticism, according to reports.
Wolves are poised to adjust their recruitment strategy to focus more on English-based players this summer after three difficult transfer windows for the club.
DAILY EXPRESS
Manchester United have been told that it is going to take £35m for them to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Andre Silva this summer.
Manchester City will consider joining the battle for highly-rated Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma if veteran Fernandinho decides to call it a day.
Chelsea have asked Barcelona about the availability of midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to reports.
Chelsea and Tottenham have been put on alert following the news AC Milan keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to leave the club this summer.
DAILY MIRROR
Manchester United fans have planned another mass anti-Glazer protest ahead of next week's rescheduled Premier League game against Liverpool.
DAILY STAR
Edwin van der Sar has refused to rule out replacing Ed Woodward as the new Manchester United supremo.
SCOTTISH SUN
Celtic are set to send Shane Duffy back to Brighton after an injury ruled him out of the final two Premiership games.
Livingston are poised to sign pacy Port Vale wideman Cristian Montano.