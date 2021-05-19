Manchester United target Southampton striker Danny Ings - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Manchester United are looking at Southampton striker Danny Ings as a target during the summer transfer window to strengthen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is close to completing the capture of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare for around £15m and will also move for Ryan Bertrand.

Wimbledon is gearing up for a Glastonbury-style dash for tickets, with up to 100,000 set to go on sale in the days before the tournament starts next month.

Tyson Fury is likely to fight Deontay Wilder, rather than Anthony Joshua, this summer, with a deal for a bout in Las Vegas on July 24 possibly finalised this week.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City and United are both prepared to offer Harry Kane £300,000 per week in basic salary.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has warned that major changes will be made at the club with decisions taken as early as next week.

David de Gea appears to have the backing from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start in goal for Manchester United in next Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal.

Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing 275 million euros (£237m) in financing under a deal that will hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling has put pen to paper on a new boot deal as the Manchester City star signs up with New Balance after seeing out his partnership with Nike.

Manchester United's women's striker Jane Ross seems likely to follow manager Casey Stoney out of the door this summer, with a number of Italian clubs thought to be interested.

DAILY MIRROR

Harry Maguire is facing Europa League final heartache - with the defender unlikely to be fit to face Villarreal.

A small number of Tottenham fans clashed with stewards after Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa as supporters were left furious at their treatment by the club.

THE TIMES

Manchester City is Harry Kane's preferred destination and he will make renewed efforts this week to urge the Tottenham Hotspur chairman to sell him in the summer.

The British & Irish Lions' match against Japan at BT Murrayfield next month will have a crowd of 16,500 fans after agreement between match organisers and the Scottish government to allow partial attendance at the 67,500-capacity ground.

THE GUARDIAN

Manchester City want to sign Harry Kane and plan to hold talks over a potential deal for the Tottenham striker. Kane is open to joining City but he and his suitors are aware that negotiations with Daniel Levy will be far from straightforward.

THE SUN

Olivier Giroud's agent has revealed AC Milan, Juventus and Roma have held transfer talks for the Chelsea striker.

Striker Ashley Barnes was arrested for drink-driving after his Burnley side secured their Premier League status.

DAILY RECORD

Lewis Ferguson has stunned Aberdeen by handing in a transfer request after having a £1.2m move to newly-promoted English Premier League Watford rejected by the Dons.

Chris Sutton hopes the shocking attack on Peter Lawwell's home doesn't put top-name players and managers off coming to Glasgow.