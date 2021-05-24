Celtic to appoint Eddie Howe as manager this week - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY RECORD

Celtic's long wait to appoint a new manager is set to end this week as Eddie Howe finally prepares to put pen to paper on a Parkhead deal.

THE SUN

Marcelo Bielsa has ended speculation surrounding his future as Leeds manager by agreeing to a new contract.

UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin has slammed the idea of staging a World Cup every two years as "completely irrational".

Manchester United will pick up an average of £75,000 a man if they win the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Image: Is Eddie Howe set to take over at Celtic?

Martin O'Neill wants to return to management in England this summer at the age of 69.

Jordan Henderson expects to be fit to lead England at next month's European Championships.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed Arsenal will open transfer talks with Real Madrid over a deal for Martin Odegaard 'in the next few weeks'.

DAILY MAIL

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ahead of the Champions League final.

Chelsea have complained to the Premier League after they were held up by ice cream-eating stewards at Aston Villa.

Liverpool's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could have received a huge boost, with Arsenal understood to be exploring other options.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the Euros with a knee injury that is set to see him sidelined for at least around four to five weeks.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Kalvin Phillips is in danger of missing this summer's European Championship finals after suffering a serious-looking shoulder injury.

Image: Will Martin Odegaard remain at Arsenal?

Paul Heckingbottom wants his future and that of Sheffield United's next permanent manager resolved as soon as possible, so the club can start preparing for an immediate attempt at returning to the Premier League.

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United's transfer priorities will likely see Daniel James leave the club during the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate - with the German club unhappy with the structure of the deal the Reds have put together.

SCOTTISH SUN

Newcastle 'are advancing' their pursuit of Celtic defender Kris Ajer.

Jack Ross insists Hibs must strengthen this summer if they're to go again next season.