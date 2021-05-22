Manchester City made Harry Kane inquiry in January but were knocked back - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

STAR ON SUNDAY

Manchester City made an inquiry for Harry Kane back in January - setting the wheels in motion for the England skipper to go public with his desire to leave this summer.

Bruno Fernandes is on the cusp of signing a new £200,000-a-week Manchester United deal.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

Patrick Vieira has made a stunning intervention as he backs Daniel Ek's £1.8bn Arsenal takeover.

The Premier League is set for talks with players at the end of the season to decide if they wish to take the knee again next season.

The Premier League's 20 clubs are expected to split slightly more than £2.5billion in central funds and prize money for the 2020-21 season.

Manchester United's desire to land a new right winger ahead of a title push next season will see them offer a £200,000-a-week contract to Kingsley Coman, according to reports in Germany.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Chelsea are facing the prospect of a points deduction after again being charged with failing to control their players.

Jordan Henderson will be named in Gareth Southgate's Euro squad - after England medics checked out his fitness at Liverpool's training ground.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH

Thomas Tuchel has revived Chelsea's interest in re-signing Declan Rice, but a move for the West Ham United midfielder may rest on the German's side securing Champions League qualification.

Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit.

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

England star Ross Barkley was booted out of a posh bar after rowing with diners and staff.

Watford have swooped to sign forward Ashley Fletcher on a free transfer from Middlesbrough.

SUNDAY MAIL

Southampton have joined the race to sign Scottish star Ryan Gauld.