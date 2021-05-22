Manchester City made Harry Kane inquiry in January but were knocked back - Papers

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
STAR ON SUNDAY
Manchester City made an inquiry for Harry Kane back in January - setting the wheels in motion for the England skipper to go public with his desire to leave this summer.
Bruno Fernandes is on the cusp of signing a new £200,000-a-week Manchester United deal.
MAIL ON SUNDAY
Trending
- WBO orders Joshua to fight Usyk next
- Race for Europe: Who needs what on final day?
- Europe: Atleti win La Liga; Lewandowski breaks Muller record
- Suarez after title win: I was looked down on before Atleti move
- Klopp's Liverpool empire coiled to strike back
- Monaco GP: The mixed-up grid for F1's famous race
- Leclerc crashes but takes Monaco pole, Hamilton seventh
- Hamilton explains 'pretty terrible' Monaco struggle
- Leclerc gearbox has 'no serious damage' | Final call on Sunday
- Merson Says: Expect a drama-filled final day
Patrick Vieira has made a stunning intervention as he backs Daniel Ek's £1.8bn Arsenal takeover.
The Premier League is set for talks with players at the end of the season to decide if they wish to take the knee again next season.
The Premier League's 20 clubs are expected to split slightly more than £2.5billion in central funds and prize money for the 2020-21 season.
Manchester United's desire to land a new right winger ahead of a title push next season will see them offer a £200,000-a-week contract to Kingsley Coman, according to reports in Germany.
SUNDAY MIRROR
Chelsea are facing the prospect of a points deduction after again being charged with failing to control their players.
Jordan Henderson will be named in Gareth Southgate's Euro squad - after England medics checked out his fitness at Liverpool's training ground.
SUNDAY TELEGRAPH
Thomas Tuchel has revived Chelsea's interest in re-signing Declan Rice, but a move for the West Ham United midfielder may rest on the German's side securing Champions League qualification.
Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit.
THE SUN ON SUNDAY
England star Ross Barkley was booted out of a posh bar after rowing with diners and staff.
Watford have swooped to sign forward Ashley Fletcher on a free transfer from Middlesbrough.
SUNDAY MAIL
Southampton have joined the race to sign Scottish star Ryan Gauld.