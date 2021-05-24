Manchester United players lobby for Jack Grealish signing - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jadon Sancho a transfer priority this summer despite support from some Manchester United players for Jack Grealish as a signing.

Bruno Lage has flown into England for talks with the Wolves board as they prepare to replace Nuno Espirito Santo.

Gareth Southgate will name Trent Alexander-Arnold in his provisional England Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday.

The Tokyo Olympics is under renewed pressure after a fourth Covid-19 wave prompted the United States to warn against travel to Japan.

THE SUN

West Ham fear Manchester United will block any attempt to sign Jesse Lingard by opting to keep the star this summer.

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe is in urgent transfer talks with Paris Saint-Germain over his future following Sunday's Ligue 1 title flop.

Sol Campbell is out of the running for the England Under-21 job.

Gareth Bale will join Wales for pre-Euro 2020 training on Wednesday after being allowed to fly back to Madrid to see his family.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate is set to name Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his England squad despite their ongoing injury worries.

Big hitters are committing to a box office film about Leicester and Jamie Vardy despite their final day reverse.

DAILY MAIL

Frank Lampard and Jody Morris are set to part ways ahead of their anticipated returns to football.

DAILY RECORD

Eddie Howe has asked Celtic to make approaches for Bournemouth trio Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Richard Hughes.

Hapoel Jerusalem have made a shock move to join Aberdeen and Portsmouth in the fight to land Clark Robertson.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has revealed he came close to moving to America to be a manager.