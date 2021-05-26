Papers: Liverpool interested in Leicester's Youri Tielemans as Gini Wijnaldum replacement

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, as they look to find a replacement for the outgoing Gini Wijnaldum.

Manchester United have been looking at a potential return for Cristiano Ronaldo since April, according to reports.

Leeds are reportedly targeting Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez - which could see them end their long-standing interest in Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul.

Tottenham have reportedly offered Antonio Conte a massive contract which would make him the second highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

THE GUARDIAN

Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid with immediate effect, bringing to an end his second stint as manager at the Spanish club.

Chelsea have returned more than 800 tickets out of their allocation of 5,800 for the Champions League final with Manchester City in Porto.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has denied allegations he and Donald Trump attempted to pay a US senator money in order to drop an investigation into a cheating scandal involving the team.

DAILY MIRROR

Ozan Kabak's Liverpool setback could be short-lived after Leicester City emerged as shock suitors for the defender.

Ibrahima Konate will become Liverpool's first signing of the summer transfer window after completing a medical with the club, reports suggest.

Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno sent a joyous message to Reds fans after he got the better of Manchester United in the Europa League final.

THE SUN

Wolves have asked about Frank Lampard's availability to replace Nuno Espirito Santo, according to reports.

Olivier Giroud is reportedly keen on joining AC Milan when his Chelsea deal expires this summer.

Manchester United and Chelsea are on alert after AC Milan confirm contract-rebel keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has left the club.

Patrick Vieira has begged Arsenal's owners to sell up as he confirmed that Spotify CEO Daniel Ek will return with another takeover offer.

Kevin De Bruyne has been nursing three injuries leading up to the Champions League final.

Kieran Tierney heard his knee 'pop' - and feared his Euros dream was over.

DAILY MAIL

UEFA is believed to be considering getting rid of the away goals rule for European competitions with it increasingly felt it is outdated.

West Ham boss David Moyes will appoint a new assistant coach with current No 2 Alan Irvine vacating his role.

Manchester City are to screen the Champions League final to up to 4,000 fans.

SCOTTISH SUN

Dundee United are set to name Tam Courts as their new head coach.

Tommy Wright wants Euan Murray to help lead Kilmarnock straight back up to the Premiership.

Scotland skipper Andy Robertson has admitted he'd love to play for Celtic - one day.

DAILY RECORD

Premiership winners Rangers appear set to travel to Portugal for a pre-season training camp after one of their opponents unveiled the plans.

DAILY STAR

Five Liverpool stars have reportedly been placed on the transfer list this summer with Jurgen Klopp eyeing a squad revamp at Anfield.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

More than a quarter of top-division women's clubs around the world do not employ a physio or team doctor, according to a survey conducted by Fifa and Deloitte.

THE TIMES

British tennis officials are close to finalising a solution with the UK government that will negate the risk of players such as Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka withdrawing from Wimbledon at short notice should they be forced to self-isolate as a close contact of a fellow traveller.