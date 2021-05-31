Papers: Manchester City considering Sergio Ramos move on two-year deal

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City are considering a move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos on a two-year contract, according to reports.

Image: Could Sergio Ramos be on his way to Manchester City?

Australian Jarred Gillett is among five EFL referees being interviewed for promotion to the Premier League this summer.

AC Milan are closing in on signing Fikayo Tomori on a permanent deal from Chelsea following his impressive loan spell at the club, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is set to extend an olive branch to Henrikh Mkhitaryan by offering him a new deal to extend his stay at Roma.

DAILY EXPRESS

Wolves winger Adama Traore has reportedly emerged as a target for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following the club's Champions League success.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham return is in doubt after PSG declared themselves 'very happy' with the Argentine.

Tammy Abraham is 'resigned' to leaving Chelsea this summer, with Leicester and West Ham reportedly interested.

THE SUN

Liverpool have offered midfield star Naby Keita to Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

Image: Naby Keita has reportedly been offered to Atletico Madrid

Tottenham are interested in signing Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, according to reports.

AC Milan are hoping to seal a permanent deal for Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud.

Arsenal have been forced to scrap plans to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

DAILY MIRROR

Sergio Aguero has said that he would be "very proud" to play with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, expressing confidence that his Argentina team-mate will remain at the club.

THE TIMES

Harry Kane would not be convinced to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this summer even if attempts to reappoint Mauricio Pochettino as manager are successful.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic are plotting a swoop to snatch Shaun Maloney from Belgium after this summer's Euros as part of the rebuild which will be fronted up by Aussie boss Ange Postecoglou.

Steve Clarke is in the frame for a new Scotland contract as SFA boss Ian Maxwell insists talks will take place soon.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic kid Karamoko Dembele is a shock target for Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.