Man Utd want to make four signings in summer transfer window - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY STAR

Manchester United are in the market for four new signings this summer - and none of them are strikers.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate is facing a mounting England injury crisis a week before the Euros as it is feared crocked duo Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire may miss all of the tournament.

Arsenal and Aston Villa have made official bids for Norwich's £40m-rated winger Emi Buendia.

Tottenham are closing in on Antonio Conte after hitting a brick wall in their bid to bring back ex-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Ollie Robinson is likely to be dropped by England for the second Test against New Zealand next week, in the wake of the row over his racist and sexist tweets.

DAILY MAIL

Hundreds of Manchester City and Chelsea fans who travelled to Portugal and back for the Champions League final last weekend have been ordered to self-isolate for 10 days - as the country is axed from the UK's Green List over fears of the spread of the new Nepal Covid variant.

Theo Walcott believes Sol Campbell deserves to have a statue built outside the Emirates Stadium for everything he achieved at Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard believes Carlo Ancelotti's return to Real Madrid is a good thing for the club despite the Italian's comments six years ago describing his arrival as a 'PR exercise'.

DAILY MIRROR

Gareth Southgate will hold urgent talks with his England players over whether to continue with the taking of the knee gesture for the Euros.

Jordan Henderson has been told it "will be a real bonus" if he is fit in time for the Euros.

League Two club Stevenage have sold 13-year-old Leke Drake to Manchester City in a deal estimated to be worth £450,000.

THE TIMES

Andy Farrell has been made available for the last four weeks of the British & Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer, but the Lions will postpone any decision on whether to fly the Ireland head coach in to join the squad mid-tour.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers and Celtic have both tabled bids for Elsborg star Joseph Okumu but it's French sides Lorient and Reims who appear to be leading the way for the towering Kenyan.

Celtic have been warned they could be hammered by UEFA if they try to bend the rules to get Ange Postecoglou into the dug-out without a Pro Licence.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic are braced for a big-money Norwich bid for Kristoffer Ajer.

AEK Athens could be willing to waive part of Vasilis Barkas' transfer fee to cut a quick deal for Olivier Ntcham.