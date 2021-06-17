Jadon Sancho: Manchester United closing in on £75m deal - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester United are closing in on a £75m deal for Jadon Sancho.

Manchester City will launch a bid for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer as part of a swap deal for Bernardo Silva.

Manchester United have made an opening bid of £50m for Real Madrid central defender Raphael Varane, but the Spanish giants will demand £80m.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is facing a massive fans backlash, as he stands on the brink of a hugely controversial managerial appointment in Rafa Benitez.

Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini had been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer but he now looks set to stay in the Italian capital, according to reports.

Harry Kane has sent a message of support to former teammate Christian Eriksen following the tragic events of last Saturday.

THE TIMES

Manchester United could miss out on one of their top defensive targets, Raphael Varane, after Real Madrid opened talks with the France centre-back over a new contract following Sergio Ramos's shock exit from the club.

Tottenham Hotspur's search for a new manager has taken another twist after the club abandoned their pursuit of Paulo Fonseca to open negotiations with Gennaro Gattuso, the Italian World Cup winner.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to replace Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier with Reece James and Luke Shaw for the Euro 2020 clash against Scotland on Friday.

Leicester City will step up their efforts to land Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka in a £30m deal this summer.

Women's Super League club Everton are closing in on the signings of a quartet of international stars with Juventus' Aurora Galli, Germany defender Leonie Maier, France winger Kenza Dali and Sweden striker Anna Anvegard all poised to move to the Merseyside outfit.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are not planning to make a move for Sergio Ramos when he leaves Real Madrid at the end of this month.

Leicester City are closing on a £25m deal for Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

Southampton striker Che Adams has decided to represent Scotland instead of England.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has agreed a new one-year contract.

The NHS Covid Pass finally opens the door to capacity crowds at Premier League and EFL stadiums next season.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed he was not allowed to officiate at Goodison Park for seven years after high-profile errors in a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in October 2007.

THE SUN

Raucous Scotland fans descended into London yesterday bragging "we'll destroy the English" ahead of tonight's game.

A naked Scottish fan was yesterday led away by cops in Hyde Park after thousands of Scots descended into London ahead of tonight's game.

Wally the Walrus returned to our shores yesterday - just in time for England's crunch Euros clash with Scotland tonight.

Bayern Munich superstar Kingsley Coman is leaving France's Euro 2020 squad to be with wife Sabrina Duvad when she gives birth.

Neymar has been left out of Brazil's squad for next month's Olympics - but Dani Alves has been called up at the age of 38.

Lionel Messi passed Cristiano Ronaldo's record for most free-kicks scored - in another landmark week for both legends.

Arsenal have made contact with Ajax keeper Andre Onana's agent over a possible transfer, according to reports.

Italy international Jorginho will stay at Chelsea beyond this summer, according to his agent.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have made contact with representatives of Lucien Favre as they step up the search to replace Roy Hodgson, with the former Borussia Dortmund manager expected to hold talks in the coming days.

DAILY STAR

Norwegian megastar Erling Haaland could miss out on the 2026 World Cup - set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico - due to FIFA sanctions should they boycott the 2022 iteration.

Gordon Strachan believes Scotland can beat England on Friday four years after he almost shocked Gareth Southgate's side at Hampden Park.

DAILY RECORD

Gennaro Gattuso has agreed to become Tottenham Hotspur's next coach.