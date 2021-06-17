Manchester United pursuit of Raphael Varane in danger - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE TIMES

Manchester United could miss out on one of their top defensive targets, Raphael Varane, after Real Madrid opened talks with the France centre-back over a new contract following Sergio Ramos's shock exit from the club.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to replace Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier with Reece James and Luke Shaw for the Euro 2020 clash against Scotland on Friday.

Leicester City will step up their efforts to land RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka in a £30m deal this summer.

Women's Super League club Everton are closing in on the signings of a quartet of international stars with Juventus' Aurora Galli, Germany defender Leonie Maier, France winger Kenza Dali and Sweden striker Anna Anvegard all poised to move to the Merseyside outfit.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United are not planning to make a move for Sergio Ramos when he leaves Real Madrid at the end of this month.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has agreed a new one-year contract.

The NHS Covid Pass finally opens the door to capacity crowds at Premier League and EFL stadiums next season.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has revealed he was not allowed to officiate at Goodison Park for seven years after high-profile errors in a Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in October 2007.

THE SUN

Luke Shaw was worried he was going to miss Euro 2020 after rupturing his wrist ligaments in the Europa League final.

Italy international Jorginho will stay at Chelsea beyond this summer, according to his agent.

THE GUARDIAN

Crystal Palace have made contact with representatives of Lucien Favre as they step up the search to replace Roy Hodgson, with the former Borussia Dortmund manager expected to hold talks in the coming days.

DAILY MIRROR

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is facing a massive fans backlash, as he stands on the brink of a hugely controversial managerial appointment.

DAILY STAR

Norwegian megastar Erling Haaland could miss out on the 2026 World Cup - set to be hosted in the USA, Canada, and Mexico - due to FIFA sanctions should they boycott the 2022 iteration.

Gordon Strachan believes Scotland can beat England on Friday four years after he almost shocked Gareth Southgate's side at Hampden Park.

DAILY RECORD

Gennaro Gattuso has agreed to become Tottenham Hotspur's next coach.