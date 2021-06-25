Jack Grealish's camp believe they have green light for £100m move to Manchester City - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

THE SUN

Jack Grealish's camp believe they have got the green light for him to leave Aston Villa - paving the way for a £100m move to Manchester City.

Wayne Rooney will consider quitting as Derby manager if the club are relegated to League One.

France suffered a double injury scare on Thursday when wingers Thomas Lemar and Marcus Thuram both hobbled out of training.

Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to lead Holland off the pitch if they suffer racist abuse in Budapest.

Graham Potter has emerged as the latest front-runner to be the new Tottenham manager.

Rafa Benitez is expected to be named as Everton's new boss by Monday at the latest.

Raheem Sterling says winning the Euros with England would top anything he has achieved with Manchester City.

THE GUARDIAN

Lucien Favre has decided against taking up Crystal Palace's offer of a three-year contract to replace Roy Hodgson as manager after a last-minute decision that he would like to take a longer break from football.

DAILY MAIL

Liverpool will ask bidding teams to stump up £15m for defender Nat Phillips this summer, should he ask to leave, with Brighton and Burnley retaining an interest.

Neco Williams can leave Liverpool for £10m this summer and is expected to request a transfer when he returns from Euro 2020 with Wales, with Aston Villa, Leeds and Southampton linked with a move for the full-back.

England will be backed by almost the whole of the crowd when they play Germany in their last-16 match at Wembley on Tuesday.

Gennaro Gattuso found Tottenham to be in a bit of a 'mess' before negotiations between himself and the club broke down, according to Lorenzo Insigne.

Euro 2020 organisers will stop placing bottles of alcohol-free Heineken in front of Muslim players after Paul Pogba removed the tournament sponsor's drink last week.

The EFL has extended its partnership with Carabao, which will see the Thai drinks firm continue to support the league cup until 2024 in a deal now worth £42m.

England fans are devastated after UEFA unexpectedly put tickets for the game with Germany on open sale, and there are concerns touts have cashed in.

Manchester City are to mark the anniversary of the death of Marc-Vivien Foe by supplying 26 defibrillators to local clubs.

England are facing a fight to prevent another highly-rated coach from leaving with Arsenal targeting Under 18s boss Kevin Betsy.

Francesco Totti has declared new Roma manager Jose Mourinho as 'the best coach in the world'.

Kalvin Phillips' man-of-the-match display for England in their Euro 2020 opener last week saw a huge 120 per cent increase in grassroots participation across Yorkshire.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Gareth Southgate will consider whether or not to revert to a back three and match up against Germany in England's European Championship last-16 tie next week, which would leave Jack Grealish sweating on his starting place.

Fans attending England's European Championship showdown with Germany have been threatened with a ban if they take part in any "discriminatory or disrespectful" chanting during the game amid concerns over the song 'Ten German Bombers'.

England players started preparation for next week's blockbuster Euro clash against Germany with a surprise live concert from Ed Sheeran at their St George's Park headquarters.

Young players have been left "devastated" by Arsenal's decision to close down their Women's Player Development Programme (PDP) for girls aged seven to 15.

DAILY STAR

Anthony Elanga is set to hold talks with Manchester United chiefs over his plans for next season - with the potential arrival of Jadon Sancho likely to reduce his chances of first-team football.

Arsenal have reportedly launched an offer to sign in-demand Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer, while Martin Odegaard has confirmed he will not be returning to the Emirates next season.

THE TIMES

Lionel Messi is set to sign a new deal with Barcelona - less than a year after he said he would be likely to leave the club this summer.

DAILY RECORD

Hajduk Split are set to hold out for an auction over Celtic target Mario Vuskovic.

The prospect of Rangers and Celtic Colts joining the SPFL for the season after next will be discussed at a key league reconstruction meeting on Friday.

SCOTTISH SUN

Scotland sensation Billy Gilmour won't be heading back to Rangers - because Chelsea want him to stay in the English Premier League.

Celtic are eyeing £3.5m-rated Ecuador wonderkid Piero Hincapie - ahead of his weekend showdown with Neymar.

Ryan Gauld will decide this week whether to accept a £41,000-per-week deal to move to MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

DAILY EXPRESS

Arsenal are set to offload Lucas Torreira this summer but for a significant loss on the money they spent on him from Sampdoria in 2018.

Ryan Mason has been put on standby by managerless Tottenham to take charge of pre-season training.

THE INDEPENDENT

Ali Daei has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo for equalling his long-standing all-time international goals record.