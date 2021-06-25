Man Utd signing Jadon Sancho could prevent Erling Haaland summer transfer - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United could inadvertently be about to stop Chelsea from signing Erling Haaland this summer if they secure Jadon Sancho's signature as Borussia Dortmund don't intend to sell their two best players in one window.

Manchester United are said to be rivalling Ajax for the signing of 19-year-old wonderkid Kamaldeen Sulemana.

THE SUN

Manchester City target Jack Grealish has given a clear hint his future lies away from Aston Villa after revealing he's desperate to win the Champions League.

Brighton are playing hardball with Arsenal over Ben White and demanding £50m plus add-ons.

Arsenal have reportedly made Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga their number one transfer target this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks with PSV star and former Arsenal youngster Donyell Malen.

Crystal Palace are reviving interest in Steve Cooper after their hunt for a manager took another twist.

Manchester United are said to have had a £50m bid rejected for Raphael Varane as the defender wants to complete a move to Old Trafford.

THE GUARDIAN

Tottenham want to sign at least one central defender and have included Sevilla's Jules Kounde among their targets.

DAILY MAIL

The FA intends to offer England manager Gareth Southgate a new contract that would extend his reign beyond next year's World Cup.

Everton will hold more talks with Rafa Benitez this weekend and could be in a position to finalise his appointment as their new boss early next week.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tiemoue Bakayoko are among the Chelsea loanees from last season set for a pre-season lifeline under Thomas Tuchel.​​​​​

DAILY STAR

A supercomputer has predicted the outcome of Euro 2020 - and it has England reaching the final but falling to France.

Aaron Ramsey will face difficulty in securing a move away from Juventus this summer despite talk of a potential return to Arsenal.

THE TIMES

The Premier League is downgrading its Covid-19 testing protocols next season, switching from PCR testing to lateral flow testing.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have turned down two £10m bids for Kris Ajer this summer after the defender admitted moving on would be the "best solution" for both him and the club.