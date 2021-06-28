Manchester United open talks for Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Manchester United have made contact with Rennes over midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and further talks are planned with his representatives this week.

Gareth Southgate will check on Mason Mount's mental well-being before deciding whether his key midfielder can start Tuesday's knock-out clash against Germany.

Chelsea are used to sending young players out on loan to gain experience but they have taken that policy a step further and extended it to their coaching staff.

David Moyes' influence at West Ham is growing ever stronger as his son David Moyes Jr is now working with his dad at the London Stadium.

Gareth Southgate will instruct his players to keep complete control ahead of any potential nerve-jangling penalty shoot-out against Germany with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford being backed as one of England's early takers.

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o feels his old side should look to sign Sergio Ramos after his time at the Bernabeu came to an end earlier this month.

THE SUN

Leicester centre-back Wesley Fofana has emerged as a target for Real Madrid to replace Raphael Varane should Manchester United sign the Frenchman.

Jude Bellingham will have his contract at Borussia Dortmund extended by a further two years until 2025 on his 18th birthday on Tuesday.

Brighton's Graham Potter is the ninth manager to turn down the Tottenham head coach job with Nuno Espirito Santo now in the frame.

Brentford are set to swoop for Nottingham Forest centre-half Joe Worrall - after missing out on Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

England's footballers have been subjected to more than 2,000 abusive posts during their matches at Euro 2020, a shocking new report has revealed.

Newcastle United are reportedly in a nine-club transfer tussle to sign Ecuador star Piero Hincapie.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City could have scuppered their bid to convince Raheem Sterling to sign a new contract by offering England's Euro star as a makeweight for Harry Kane.

Jurgen Klopp insists it "would be crazy" to write off Germany ahead of their last-16 clash with England at Wembley.

PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt has conceded that Liverpool target Donyell Malen is set to leave this summer.

Ben White has broken his silence on the transfer rumours surrounding him and Arsenal, insisting that "you cannot believe" everything that is heard.

Gareth Bale has been slammed for not working hard enough for Wales during their Euro 2020 loss to Denmark.

THE TIMES

Luke Dowling, the former West Bromwich Albion sporting director, attempted to negotiate a £25m sale of Matheis Pereira that would have broken FIFA regulations, avoided tax in China and possibly the UK, and enabled the English club's Chinese majority shareholder and owner to keep some of the proceeds of the sale.

The third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa is reaching such a crisis point that the British & Irish Lions are considering making changes to the tour schedule and may move the entire three-Test series to Cape Town.

DAILY STAR

Jadon Sancho will pocket £250,000-a-week when his long-awaited move to Manchester United is finally sealed - despite playing a reduced role at Euro 2020.

DAILY RECORD

Sheffield United star George Baldock is back on the transfer radar of Celtic.

SCOTTISH SUN

Hibs have knocked back a £2.5m offer from Watford for Josh Doig.

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan was nicked by cops and accused of money laundering.