Aston Villa hopeful Jack Grealish will sign new contract - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Wedneday's newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are very hopeful that Jack Grealish will sign a new contract at the club this summer which will end any discussion of a move away for the England international in the near future.

Newly-promoted Leicester City Women are set to sign England and Manchester United's Abbie McManus.

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester are closing in on a £45m double swoop for Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka as they target "winners".

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will reportedly meet with Juventus in the coming days to thrash out the Portugal star's future.

Manchester United have begun installing 1,500 rail seats at Old Trafford ahead of a trial for the upcoming season.

Manchester United will soon be able to get on with some of their most important summer transfer business after France's shock exit from Euro 2020.

Kai Havertz has admitted he is disappointed with the manner of Germany's loss to England but insisted he is already eyeing the next challenge.

THE GUARDIAN

English expatriates will be called upon to roar Gareth Southgate's side to success in their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday after Covid restrictions stopped domestic fans from travelling to Rome.

The British & Irish Lions have arrived safely in South Africa but uncertainty still hangs over their tour itinerary, with rising Covid-19 infection rates in the province of Gauteng prompting increasing concern.

DAILY MAIL

Arsenal are in talks with Benfica over a £6m deal for left-back Nuno Tavares and have made an improved bid for Anderlecht's Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Newcastle United's move for Southampton's Mario Lemina has hit an impasse over his age.

Fabrice Muamba will sit down with Christian Eriksen "when the time is right" after being put in touch with the Denmark midfielder by Tottenham's medical team.

Josh King has accused Carlo Ancelotti of lying to persuade him to join Everton.

Wales international full-back Connor Roberts is a target for Burnley.

The mother of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with the family members of her son's team-mates in the aftermath of their Euro 2020 defeat by Switzerland.

Thomas Partey will take the No 5 shirt at Arsenal for his second season at the club.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos posted a video of his highlights with the club - and immediately set fans off wondering if it was meant as a goodbye.

Rotherham are set to up their bid closer to £300,000 to land St Johnstone star Shaun Rooney.

Rangers are said to be preparing a bid worth £2.6m for Colombian rising star Santiago Moreno.

Olivier Ntcham to AEK could be back on amid a report the Greek side are poised to make Celtic an offer.

Rangers starlet Kai Kennedy is a loan target for Championship rivals Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

SCOTTISH SUN

Ex-Hibs 'keeper Ofir Marciano is set for a shock move to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Callum Davidson is fighting to keep together his double-winning defence as English clubs eye Jason Kerr, Jamie McCart and Shaun Rooney.

DAILY EXPRESS

Bayern Munich have slapped a lucrative price tag on winger Kingsley Coman, who has recently emerged as a target for Liverpool and Manchester United, according to reports.

Emile Smith Rowe has a "verbal agreement" to sign a new contract at Arsenal, according to reports.

DAILY STAR

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to take Manchester United star Edinson Cavani to Roma this summer, with an agreement supposedly in place.