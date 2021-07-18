Brighton target Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Brighton are set to put some of their pending £50m windfall into a move for Celtic star Odsonne Edouard.

Manchester United remain strongly linked with a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may stand in the way of what could have been the original plan.

DAILY MAIL

Erling Haaland says he is 'sad' to see his Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho join Manchester United.

Birmingham City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for Covid-19.

There are cries of 'one rule for us, another rule for them' from Olympic veterans left furious at what they perceive to be the double standards of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Everton are closing in on deals for Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic as Rafael Benitez makes his first moves in the transfer market this summer.

THE SUN

Steve Bruce confirmed Andy Carroll has left hometown Newcastle for a second time.

DAILY MIRROR

Arsenal are reportedly looking to move Alexandre Lacazette on this summer in a bid to raise funds for future transfer dealings.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have agreed a £4.5m deal for Sweden international Carl Starfelt - but are now waiting to see when they can get him into the country.

Free agent Ethan Ross is looking to win a dream move to the English Premier League with Southampton.

Alfredo Morelos has not asked for a transfer or indicated he wants to leave Rangers.